It goes without saying that Colin Farrell walked away as the winner of 2022. While he may end up losing the Academy Award for Best Actor to his rivals Brendan Fraser or Austin Butler, Farrell proved in the last twelve months that he is among the most versatile performers of his generation. Between a hilarious-turned-tragic performance in the Oscar-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin, his sensitive parental role in After Yang, his respectful take on a real hero in Thirteen Lives, and his maniacal performance as one of Gotham City’s most fearsome criminals in The Batman, Farrell had the benefit of being in four great movies. While he hasn’t always had this good fortune, Farrell has proved that even making bad movies isn’t a waste of time for an actor.

The last decade has been rather kind to Farrell. Between Widows, Seven Psychopaths, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, The Lobster, The Beguiled, and The Gentlemen, Farrell has worked with a number of the industry’s greatest filmmakers and has been allowed to experiment. However, he’s also appeared in his fair share of flops, critical disappointments, and wastes of his talent. Rather than casting these roles aside entirely, Farrell has used his experiences to continue improving. Farrell would not have been able to reach the creative high point that he did in 2022 if it wasn’t for a few occasional missteps. With the possible exception of Daniel Day-Lewis, there’s no actor who doesn’t pick a few bad projects within their career. It’s bound to happen, but Farrell hasn’t let it stop him. Failure can be an important teacher if an actor recognizes why a project didn’t work, and take those learnings with them through their career.

Colin Farrell Gives Great Performances in Average Movies

Image Via 20th Century Fox

The quality of a film does not necessarily mean every actor is bound to give a great performance in it; while The Godfather: Part III is a great film, Sofia Coppola delivers one of the most legendarily terrible performances of all time. On the flip side, Farrell has shown that he can still walk away from misguided projects with his dignity intact. Tim Burton’s Dumbo and the misguided remake of Total Recall are two of the worst-reviewed titles within his filmography, but few reviews had anything negative to say about Farrell himself; as a result, they did little damage to his career.

Farrell is also such a brave performer that he’s willing to go completely over the top for films that didn’t deserve his dedication. 2003’s Daredevil recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, reminding comic book fans yet again how disastrously Mark Steven Johnson handled the origin tale of one of Marvel’s most beloved heroes. However, Farrell’s eccentric performance as the demented assassin Bullseye feels taken out of a completely different (but much superior) version of the film that doesn’t exist. He’s by far the thing that people remember most, and it’s a performance that’s received more love retroactively.

There’s never an indication of when opportunity might strike. Farrell has a brief role in the climax of the 2015 crime thriller Solace, a cheaply produced murder mystery that was released on direct-to-video services. It’s a rather dull attempt at making a supernatural version of a David Fincher movie, but Farrell got the chance to play a haunting serial killer who preys upon the dreams of his victims in a bizarre sequence at the very end of the film. If Farrell’s goal was to walk away from the film having done something different than he had ever done before, then he wholeheartedly succeeded.

Colin Farrell Is Able to Elevate the Material

Image Via HBO

There’s nothing dishonorable about being involved with an ambitious project that simply doesn’t come together. There was a tremendous amount of anticipation for Season 2 of True Detective after the first season received an outstanding amount of critical acclaim, but unfortunately, the eight episodes spent in Los Angeles with Farrell, Vince Vaughn, Taylor Kitsch, and Rachel McAdams felt like a jumbled tonal mess. The season’s failure is a fascinating one, but Farrell proved that he was willing to invest fully in a director’s vision regardless of its success. That’s the type of quality that has drawn other talented artists to work with him.

On the other hand, Farrell is also someone who can elevate the material. He’s appeared in a fair amount of generic action and crime movies including S.W.A.T., The Recruit, Dead Man Down, and London Boulevard. None of these films are considered classics, but they at least gave Farrell the chance to show his leading man qualities and work with some legends of the screen. What actor would turn down the chance to work with icons like Al Pacino, Samuel L. Jackson, or Isabelle Huppert?

There’s also no telling how films will age. Michael Mann’s Miami Vice was initially met with perplexed responses, but the film has steadily become an object of cult obsession and received praise years later for its immersive and inventive style. Farrell also may have been given more respect as a result of his involvement in a bad movie; Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them was a disappointing attempt at a Harry Potter prequel, but it left fans wishing that Farrell had stuck around as the evil wizard Grindelwald in the sequels after seeing what Johnny Depp did in the role.

Farrell's Failures Are Just as Important as His Successes

Image via Warner Bros

Sometimes, being part of a legendarily bad movie just embeds an actor into pop culture. Oliver Stone’s terrible historical epic Alexander was such a notoriously disastrous failure that it’s been ceaselessly mocked, analyzed, and remembered. Farrell got to be involved in a film that no one will ever forget, for better or worse. Similarly, the misguided romance mystery Winter’s Tale continues to baffle film fans who questioned the logic and creative decisions involved.

Farrell’s track record certainly isn’t perfect, but his failures are more interesting than many actors’ successes. A film gives an actor the chance to walk away with something; whether that’s monetary gains, critical acclaim, or a lesson on how the industry works simply depends. The only true failure is to walk away with nothing, and Farrell has yet to do that.