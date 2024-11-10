In 2022, Edward Berger fully blew audiences away with his adaptation of the beloved WWI-centered novel, All Quiet on the Western Front. The explosive anti-war feature was a favorite at the award circuit, landing nine Oscar nominations and winning four, including Best International Feature Film and Best Cinematography. Now, the German-born filmmaker is on his way back with yet another book-to-screen adaptation, this time tackling Lawrence Osborne’s 2014 novel, The Ballad of a Small Player. It's a story about addiction and guilt. The movie follows a professional gambler who flees to China’s region of Macau to hide from the debts that have been racked up and is aggressively following him. There, his path crosses with a new friend who might just be able to save the gambler from himself.

The film is set to feature leading performances from Colin Farrell and Tilda Swinton, with the former recently sitting down to talk with Collider’s Steve Weintraub about what audiences can expect from the Netflix film. Comparing it to the other big-screen title that he’s been working on, Farrell said, “Well, as tender as Big Bold Beautiful Journey was, The Ballad of a Small Player was fucking insane.”

Going on to shine a little more light on the plot and the project’s helmer, Farrell added,

“I loved working with Ed. The story is incredibly operatic. Again, it’s a tale of addiction and a tale of regret and shame. Hopefully, by the end of it, a certain amount of redemption, a kind of redemption that’s not offered up for Oz in The Penguin, but it is very much a path that we were kind of angling towards while doing the Ballad. But I haven’t seen a frame of it. We just finished that about four weeks ago.”

Colin Farrell Calls Macau “Extraordinary”

Known to have all the glitz and glamor that glistens in the U.S. city of Las Vegas, Macau is the perfect place for the protagonist of The Ballad of a Small Player to seek refuge in. The film was shot on location in the bustling city, giving Farrell and the rest of the cast and crew an incredibly unique experience. Reflecting on his time abroad, the actor said,

“Macau was extraordinary to shoot in. It’s a fascinating place. It’s incredibly modern on the strip. It’s, as you’ve heard, the Vegas of the East, and they have the Wynn Hotel and they have the Londoner and the Parisian and the Eiffel Tower and the whole fucking thing. Then, across the water, is Old Town Macau, which is heavily architecturally influenced by the Portuguese arrival there in the 1600s, I think, and it’s a fascinating place. I love shooting there.”

As of right now, The Ballad of the Small Player has yet to set a release date, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. In the meantime, you can catch Farrell in The Penguin now streaming on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more from our interview with Colin Farrell.

