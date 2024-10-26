Coming out of relative obscurity with little training and experience, in 1999, Irish actor Colin Farrell heard director Joel Schumacher was holding auditions in London for Tigerland, a film about a Louisiana army training camp for soldiers bound for the Vietnam War in 1971. Knowing nothing about the film at first, Farrell earned a callback at his first audition for his irreverent charm alone. Cast as a rebellious and ingenious draftee, Roland Bozz, Farrell gives a performance of broad emotional range and intensity. The film would prove to be Farrell’s breakthrough role and was unique among Vietnam War movies in that the action is confined to training stateside and never sets foot in Vietnam itself.

The Tigerland screenplay was based on the true experiences of co-screenwriter Ross Klavan (with Michael McGruther), who enlisted in the Army Reserves and did his Advanced Infantry Training (A.I.T.) at Tigerland. He based the character of Bozz on a fellow trainee he knew there. Director Joel Schumacher found in the screenplay a small personal story about the rebellion of the sane in an insane situation that interested him. Cinematographer Matthew Libatique shot the film over twenty-eight days on a military base in Starke, Florida in 1999. The cast participated in two weeks of infantry training prior to filming and went without trailers and amenities throughout the process to increase authenticity; the film was later released in 2000.

What Is ‘Tigerland’ About?

The story is set at Fort Polk, Louisiana, in September of 1971. The platoon's men, mostly unwilling and hapless draftees, have completed boot camp and are now being sent here for Advanced Infantry Training before being shipped overseas to Vietnam. Their sergeants and commanders treat the young soldiers brutally, sometimes even sadistically. The comparison with prison, in its dehumanization, is apt. The story is narrated by Jim Paxton (Matthew Davis), a would-be author who idealistically wants to go to war to document and write about it. He bonds with Bozz (Farrell), an iconoclastic but humane rebel and pacifist who is uncooperative, anti-authoritarian, and suspicious of idealism. He finds himself frequently in trouble and is on a mission to leave the army on his own terms. He is also an ingenious barracks lawyer, helping find ways to get the most helpless and overwhelmed men discharged but, oddly, not himself. He provokes true believers, especially racist and borderline psychotic Wilson (Shea Whigham) to hate him.

Many of the other men begin to admire and idolize Bozz. This prompts the platoon commander, Saunders (Nick Searcy), to come down hard on him. When Bozz is temporarily appointed platoon leader, he demonstrates strong leadership and sharpshooting skills, further infuriating Wilson and Saunders. On the firing range, Wilson threatens the pacifist with a loaded gun that jams. Bozz asks Saunders to court-martial Wilson, but Saunders orders him away, promising to “handle” Wilson. For their last week of A.I.T., the platoon is moved to Tigerland, a dreaded simulation of Vietnam in the muggy Louisiana woods where Wilson turns up on the enemy side of war games. His idealism confronted, Paxton realizes that Saunders had lied to them about dealing with Wilson and placed Wilson against him and Bozz in a duel, perhaps to the death.

In ‘Tigerland,’ Newcomer Colin Farrell Is Clearly a Star in the Making

As the enigmatic character of Bozz, Farrell is unquestionably fascinating: charismatic, with strong features, intense eyes, an insouciant swagger, and casual pride, he is a marvel to watch. Shortly after Tigerland, he went on to star in Phone Booth (also directed by Schumacher) in 2002, next appearing with Tom Cruise in Stephen Spielberg’s Minority Report later the same year. Having amassed close to fifty film credits since, as recently as 2023 in Collider, it's been said that, though he may have been in a few bad apples, he has never given a bad performance.

Screenwriter Klavan said, “After six years of American involvement in Southeast Asia, few of the men held any illusions about their prospects. There was a lot of fatalism about the war. There wasn’t a lot of patriotism. Guys went because they had no choice." Tigerland is about the doomed, the hopeless, and helpless, and one man who refuses to accept his fate. His rebellion, successful or not, is his way of feeling alive and in control.

Active conscription in America ended in 1973 when the U.S. Military converted to an all-volunteer force. This was partly due to recognition of the draft's failure in Vietnam. Most draftees were 18 and 19 years old, poor, uneducated, unskilled, and non-white. By the end of the draft, the war was being lost, public support was gone, and the draft was especially desperate, accepting hardship cases, mentally unfit, and nearly anybody without a legal exemption. Tigerland tells the stories of some of these men.

On the downside, Tigerland is sometimes very hard to follow, especially in the first third — the dialogue is frequently rushed, and the action is frequently chaotic and disjointed. Additionally, with their shorn heads and identical uniforms, the men are often hard to tell apart. Names and close-ups, which may have helped, are frequently omitted. For example, if you don’t recognize a minor, unnamed character, Private Cantwell (Tom Guiry), in a medium shot, cheering Bozz’s defiance, it is hard to understand why Sergeant Thomas (James Macdonald) beats him up two scenes later. On the plus side, it certainly seems authentic. It’s often an ugly film to watch, but the performances are remarkable.

Despite positive reviews for its outstanding performances, realism, and intensity, the film bombed at the box office. Luckily, this didn't mean the end of Farrell's career, in fact, the very opposite. Nonetheless, Tigerland enjoys a 77% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is notable for having launched Farrell’s career and for telling an important story about a visceral time in world history with intensity and commitment.

Tigerland is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S.

