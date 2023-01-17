Colin Farrell is having a moment in his career right now that every actor dreams of reaching; he’s carved out a niche of interesting roles that signify to filmmakers that he’s interested in pursuing wildly different projects, and never quite doing the same role twice. Last year, Farrell delivered four outstanding performances; he starred as a sensitive Irish loner in The Banshees of Inisherin, a caring father in a sci-fi world in After Yang, a loyal and brave public servant in Thirteen Lives, and one of the most outrageous criminals in Gotham City in The Batman. It’s his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, though, that has earned Farrell the most accolades this award season, as it proved that he could be hilarious and heartbreaking at the same time. However, Farrell’s skill for comedy was already evident to anyone that saw his outrageous performance in the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.

Farrell Proves He Can Do All Types of Comedy

Horrible Bosses is about as different from The Banshees of Inisherin as you could imagine; while Martin McDonagh’s small-scale Irish dramedy is a complex arthouse vehicle, Horrible Bosses is a fairly standard studio comedy that just so happened to get some very famous co-stars. Directed by Seth Gordon, the film follows the three best friends Nick (Jason Bateman), Dale (Charlie Day), and Kurt (Jason Sudekis), each of whom is tormented by their egregious direct supervisor. In an act of desperation to win back their lives, the three goofballs attempt to kill their bosses with the help of the quirky ex-con Dean Jones (Jamie Foxx). Each of the main characters is paired off with a veteran performer as their arch-nemesis; Nick is ridiculed by the cruel Dave Harken (Kevin Spacey), Dale is harassed by the seductive Dr. Julia Harris (Jennifer Aniston), and Kurt is overwhelmed by the no-holds-bar madness of Farrell’s Bobby Pellit.

In many ways, doing a smaller role in an ensemble studio comedy like Horrible Bosses is more challenging than an indie feature like The Banshees of Inisherin. While Farrell had a previous working relationship with McDonagh and had the freedom to discuss the nuances of the role. Horrible Bosses was catered towards a more mainstream crowd, and Farrell was not necessarily the draw. However, Farrell showed his seemingly endless inventiveness with the wildest, most entertaining performances in a surprisingly dark and enjoyable film. It indicated that regardless of what type of project he was working on, Farrell can never fail to make us laugh.

Farrell Made Bobby an Unforgettable Character

While studio comedies tend to rely on a lot of clichés, Horrible Bosses benefits from a fairly solid script by Jonathan Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. The script offers Farrell the perfect introduction; Kurt absolutely adores his work under the sensitive, kindly corporate owner Jack Pellit (Donald Sutherland), Bobby’s father. Sutherland is ridiculously sincere and pleasant to an absurd degree, which makes it all the more shocking when Farrell pops in as his twisted heir after Jack dies of an abrupt heart attack. If Sutherland was seemingly plucked out of a 1970s Disney family special, Farrell had just been jettisoned from a trashy ‘70s crime thriller.

Bobby immediately serves as the perfect counterbalance to Kurt; Sudekis’ charms as a comedian rely on his delivery and comic timing, as he’s far more subtle than his fellow disgruntled employees. Yet, Farrell has his hair slicked back and yells at the top of his lungs, screaming as the effects of cocaine reach his brain. Kurt can seemingly charm, outwit, or joke his way out of anything but Bobby is someone he can’t hope to reason with. Although Kurt’s aptitude for getting into mischief can get irritating at some points in the film, Bobby forces him to address a real ethical issue; will he really stand to watch the company run by a man he admired get thrown to the curb by this arrogant jerk?

Although invention within the confines of such a mainstream star vehicle can be difficult, Farrell was successfully able to make additions to the character. He conceived of the unique comb-over hairstyle and pot belly and suggested that Bobby has a strange obsession with Chinese dragons. There’s a specificity to the character that makes Bobby seem even weirder when Nick, Dale, and Kurt break into his home; it showed that even for a seemingly one-note character, Farrell was able to latch on to an interesting nuance and develop it further.

Colin Farrell Stands Out Amongst an Impressive Ensemble

Compared to the other “horrible bosses,” Farrell is clearly the only one that rises above the material. Spacey is simply doing another version of the same role he had done years prior in Swimming With Sharks, and Aniston’s sexual aggression is only interesting in its subversion of her typically friendly roles. Farrell is genuinely unhinged, and he’s used so sparingly that his scenes feel like they were taken out of a separate, slightly more ambitious film. After wreaking havoc on Kurt’s life, Bobby is caught in the middle of an ill-conceived crime and murdered by Harken before a stunned Nick, Dale, and Kurt.

It’s a shocking twist where Farrell gets to chew the scenery in an extended death scene worthy of Joe Pesci in Casino; he’s committed to the material until the bitter end. His absence is felt right away; the rest of the film tends to focus more on misadventures and misconceptions and features less of the oddball energy that Farrell had added. His absence is even more glaring in Horrible Bosses 2, which pairs Kurt up against the corrupt businessman Bert Hanson (Christoph Waltz) and his irresponsible son, Rex (Chris Pine). While both Bert and Rex are seemingly derived from a similar archetype as Bobby, neither Waltz nor Pine is able to transcend the material in the same way.

One of the reasons that the appreciation for Farrell this year is so rewarding is that it seems like he’s been doing solid work throughout his career that’s gone unrecognized. It’s impressive that Farrell is able to take chances even in the midst of middling material, which makes it even more exhilarating when he’s given an excellent role in something like After Yang or Thirteen Lives. Horrible Bosses may have not earned him any awards recognition, but he takes a role that could’ve easily gone to a number of different actors and completely makes it his own.