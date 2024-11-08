In 2021, filmmaker Kogonada assembled an impressive lineup of performers for his sci-fi drama flick, After Yang. Starring Colin Farrell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Justin H. Min, and Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja, the film served as a deep dive into the caverns of grief and mourning as a family reels from the loss of one of their own. Soon, the filmmaker will be at it again, this time with a romantic fantasy feature titled A Big Bold Beautiful Journey. Set for an arrival in cinemas on May 9, 2025, not much else is known about the production aside from its call sheet that will see Farrell and Turner-Smith reunite with the filmmaker alongside a lineup that includes Margot Robbie, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, Billy Magnussen, and more.

Recently, Farrell sat down with Collider’s Steve Weintraub, largely to speak about his soon-to-end HBO series, The Penguin. Spotting an opportunity to gain more intel about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Weintraub inquired about what the actor may be able to share plot-wise. Teasing a bit about the overarching vibes and themes of the movie, Farrell said:

“It’s kind of a love story, but it’s not a very typical one. It’s definitely magical realism. It’s grounded in a world that we recognize, but it also is removed enough into the world of fantastical that it goes into these kinds of whimsical places. It’s a story about being revisited by, but also having the opportunity to revisit certain moments in your past that were very formative.”

‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Will Remind Audiences That It’s Never Too Late

Close

Along with leaning into its fantastical themes, the message that A Big Bold Beautiful Journey hopes to drive home is that it’s never too late. With respect to his character, Farrell says that never being too late comes in a romantic sense, explaining:

“It’s about two people at a stage in their lives — Margot [Robbie]’s character and my character — that find themselves at an emotional crossroads where they’re not living terrible lives, but life hasn’t really worked out for them. They’re both terrible at relationships. Neither have been able to find a moment’s joy in relationships or companionship. And they begin to find that through each other, as a result of this one night where they go on this fantastical journey and get to see from an objective perspective these moments in their lives that, as I said, were very formative, and get to take accountability for times where they hurt people.”

Colin Farrell Gushes About ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s Creative Team

Along with the genius of Kogonada serving as the film’s helmer, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is also in the hands of some very talented creatives. Speaking about those involved with the film, Farrell said:

“It was beautiful in script form. Seth Reiss wrote it, who wrote The Menu. Kogonada did a bit of a pass, and then K. did his thing with Benjamin Loeb, who’s his cinematographer. They just photographed the most beautiful, beautiful images. I don’t know what it is, man. It was a very strange film, but for me, it was a good antidote to the darkness of The Penguin because the film is about healing and it’s about life and it’s about finding love, and it’s about finding self-acceptance, and so that was lovely because I only had three weeks off between the end of Penguin and the start of Big Bold Beautiful Journey. So, it was a lovely antidote for me because it was tender.”

Stay tuned to Collider for more about A Big Bold Beautiful Journey and stream The Penguin on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for more from our exclusive interview with Colin Farrell.