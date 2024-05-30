Colin Farrell has led an incredible career so far, being nominated for several awards and gathering many accolades under his belt after landing a breakout role in Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report. Whether he is stepping into the shoes of a superhero villain or a sensitive, kind-hearted and innocent character, the Irish star, who was recently nominated for his astounding performance in The Banshees of Inisherin, has proven that he deserves a spot among the most versatile actors of his generation by starring in several exciting roles ever since.

After landing parts in blockbusters, Farrell made his way into the world of independent films with incredible results, which has only boosted his career further. To celebrate his undeniable talents, we look back at the best Colin Farrell movies, ranking them by entertainment value and overall quality, with the star’s performances in consideration, too.

10 'Thirteen Lives' (2022)

Director: Ron Howard

While an underrated Colin Farrell picture, Thirteen Lives actually takes a spot among the actor's finest works. The film illustrates a rescue mission assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach (Virgo Mortensen) are trapped in a system of flooding, underground caves. The movie is based on the real-life Tham Luang cave rescue.

Gripping and intense are two words to describe this must-see film in Farrell's filmography in which the star does a great job of believably bringing to life John Volathen, a cave-driver and one of the two-man team who rescued the soccer team. It is worth noting that anyone keen on watching incredible true stories on the big screen should check out Ron Howard's movie, whether that is for its impressive narrative or the acting performances.

9 'The Gentlemen' (2019)

Director: Guy Ritchie

One of Guy Ritchie's best, The Gentlemen features a star-studded cast, including none other than the Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Succession's Jeremy Strong, and Henry Golding. It also features a well-crafted plot that lives up to its potential: the story focuses on an American ex-patriot who tries to sell his marijuana empire, with interesting results.

The Gentlemen is what viewers would expect from a Guy Ritchie film: action-packed, cleverly executed, and hilarious. The incredible cast helps make the British gangster movie memorable, and Farrell shines as Coach, taking full advantage of his limited screen time. All in all, The Gentlemen is an engaging, humorous, and incredibly stylish feature. It was such a big success that it even inspired the recent Netflix series of the same name starring Theo James and Kaya Scodelario.

8 'Widows' (2018)

Director: Steve McQueen

Widows is a neo-noir heist thriller movie based on the 1983 British series of the same name. The story centers around four Chicago widows (Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo) who are left with a debt behind by their spouses' criminal activities when they all die during an explosive armed robbery attempt.

Regarding the finest Colin Farrell films, Steve McQueen's drama is also worth noting for several reasons — including the star's fantastic efforts as politician Jack Mulligan. An essential for neo-noir enjoyers, the star-studded 2018 movie strongly benefits from its superb acting performances and the genuinely investing, intense, and twisted narrative centering around four complex and well-written female characters. Furthermore, it deals with themes of loss, sexism, and race in a compelling manner.

7 'The Killing of a Sacred Deer' (2017)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Among Farrell's most unique movies is the Yorgos Lanthimos-directed horror thriller The Killing of a Sacred Deer, in which the actor stars opposite The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan for the first time. The story centers around charismatic surgeon Steve, who is forced to make a sacrifice after his life starts to fall in the aftermath of the peculiar behavior of a fatherless teenage boy he has taken under his wing.

Taking its title from part of the story of the ancient Greek tragedy Iphigenia in Aulis by Euripides, Lanthimos' well-crafted absurdist satire on revenge, fate, and spiritual authority is guaranteed to appeal to anyone who enjoys the director's work. The Killing of a Sacred Deer excels in many aspects — it is a well-thought-out and clever film with amazing visuals, deadpan humor, and fantastic performances. Farrell shines as the intriguing but detached lead character, delivering a top-notch surrealist performance.

6 'Minority Report' (2002)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg's Minority Report may not be the filmmaker's most remarkable project. However, it is an undeniably great science fiction action flick. Set in the year 2045 A.D., the movie centers on John's struggle to prove his innocence and find out why he was set up when he finds himself framed for a future murder by the PreCrime police, an organization for which he works that stops crimes before they take place with the help of psychics who can foresee them.

A commercial and critical success, the 2002 Tom Cruise-led film, which also stars Farrell in a breakout role as an agent of the United States Department of Justice, has captured the attention of worldwide viewers and gathered a cult following. While its memorable narrative is engaging by itself, what makes it rank among one of the best science fiction movies of the 2000s is the message it sends about free will and fate.

5 'After Yang' (2021)

Director: Kogonada

Konogada's After Yang is one of the most philosophical and thought-provoking films in Farrell's intriguing body of work, resulting in a genuinely interesting and unique addition. The science fiction tale is set in the near future and paints a family scenario where they're all forced to analyze their lives after their A.I. helper — and former family member — unexpectedly breaks down.

On top of being visually absorbing and atmospheric, After Yang is a sensible, touching, and intellectually stimulating picture that questions artificial intelligence and humankind's evolving relationship (and dependence, even) with highly advanced technology. It's also a very humane tale about loss, grief, and being human, providing audiences with some tear-jerking moments. Farrell is nothing short of brilliant in the lead role, delivering a mature and heartbreaking performance.

4 'The Batman' (2022)

Director: Matt Reeves

A fan-favorite among Batman enthusiasts, Matt Reeves' Robert Pattinson-led 2022 movie did not fall short of expectations, and its star-studded cast is part of what makes it so appealing. The film focuses on a serial killer (Paul Dano, who delivers a masterclass performance) who begins murdering key political figures in Gotham. As expected, none other than The Batman is forced to investigate the case and come face to face with the city's corruption.

Reeve's incredible movie is elevated by its phenomenal cinematography, note-perfect makeup and costumes, top-notch soundtrack, and the genuinely engaging crime narrative it delivers. However, one of The Batman's strongest aspects is undoubtedly the efforts of the stars involved, including an almost unrecognizable Farrell as the Gotham mobster Penguin, the "Gentleman of Crime." All things considered, it's not the least surprising why Reeves' feature is regarded as one of the best superhero films of all time.

3 'The Lobster' (2015)

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

The second Yorgos Lanthimos film on this list marks the first collaboration between the director and Farrell, introducing audiences to one of the most compelling actor-director duos. In The Lobster, Farrell plays the role of a man named David who, like everyone else in the dystopian society, is taken to The Hotel and forced to find a romantic partner within 45 days. The consequence if he fails? He will be turned into the animal of his choice.

The Lobster is probably one of the most accessible Yorgos Lanthimos movies. It's bizarre and filled with the director's trademarks, but not too eccentric (unlike last year's Poor Things, for one) that it will turn some viewers off. Anchored by a creative premise, the film manages to convey a thought-provoking commentary about dating in the contemporary world and the societal pressure to find a partner. Rachel Weisz stars opposite Farrell, and the two deliver incredible performances.

2 'In Bruges' (2008)

Director: Martin McDonagh

While Farrell's films with Lanthimos are nothing short of brilliant, his collaborations with absurdist director Martin McDonagh also deserve a nod. The fan-favorite film that ranks high among the best crime comedies of all time stars Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as London hitmen Ray and Ken, who await orders from their boss in Bruges, Belgium after a job goes wrong.

Set and filmed in Belgium, the entertaining In Bruges is equal amounts dramatic and hilarious, offering audiences a gripping, thrilling time in front of the screen and memorable central characters perfectly brought to life by the two talented leads. While the movie isn't much discussed, it is an undeniable gem in its genre, brilliantly tackling the loss of childhood innocence. Farrell won his first Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his fantastic efforts.

1 'The Banshees of Inisherin' (2022)

Director: Martin McDonagh

The Banshees of Inisherin is a landmark project in Farrell's career — his efforts in the movie rightfully earned him the Academy Award. The second Martin McDonagh movie on this list also stars Gleeson and illustrates the break-up of two lifelong friends, whose end of their relationship comes with alarming consequences.

The Banshees of Inisherin is a genuinely engaging film and well-crafted dark comedy satire that meditates about the devastating effects of friendship and heartbreak. Considering the time it is set in, it’s also a great showcase of Irish people's collective anxieties and apprehensions during the Irish War of Independence. The two incredible performances certainly elevate it to a higher level. However, a huge part of the acclaimed film’s charm is its truly captivating narrative and flawless execution, with two unforgettable protagonists at its center.

