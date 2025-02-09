There's a cozy Colin Farrell movie you may have missed that is available to stream, and it's one that doesn't involve all of The Penguin's 'froufrou'—this 2009 Irish film couldn't be further from Gotham. Ondine is a romantic drama with an understated performance from Farrell that features an underrated magical creature with eons of lore behind it: the selkie.

Not to be confused with the 2020 film Undine, Ondine was directed by Neil Jordan, the director of Interview with the Vampire and Breakfast on Pluto. It follows a single father named Syracuse, played by Farrell, who catches a mysterious woman (Alicja Bachleda-Curuś) in his fishing net. She calls herself "Ondine," and as Syracuse tells stories about her to his sick daughter Annie (Alison Barry), the little girl starts to theorize that the woman is a selkie. It's worth watching for the sleepy, gorgeous coastal scenery alone, but there's also a dreamy quality to the film that keeps the fairy tale alive.

The Selkie Legend Gets the Spotlight It Deserves in ‘Ondine'