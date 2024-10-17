Colin Farrell's transformation into Oz Cobb in The Batman was one of the movie's greatest accomplishments; some fans simply refused to believe it was the dashing actor from The Lobster and In Bruges in years past under all the makeup and prosthetics. When it was announced that Farrell would get his own spin-off show, dubbed The Penguin, it immediately became obvious that it was going to be no small task to keep Farrell in makeup for that long. During a recent interview with Collider's Perri Nemiroff inside the Collider Studio at New York Comic-Con, The Penguin makeup designer Mike Marino spoke about the difficulties of not only keeping Farrell in The Penguin suit for such long periods at a time, but maintaining the illusion that there isn't a much thinner and more handsome actor under all the makeup:

"All the materials are so sensitive so everything affects it. A collar, hard collar, a stiff collar might rub the beard color off, or if he's doing a certain expression, it might wrinkle in a strange way. If it's hot and he's sweating, there's bubble that come up. It's a battleground. You're trying to deal with it and adapt each day of filming. He's great in [the makeup]. I design each makeup and in particular, I look at the actor's face, and I see what's the most expressive part of that person. 'Do I want to cover that up or do I want to leave it there?' Because it's not like you're covering the whole face with a mask. You're leaving pieces of expressive features that you want to blend in with each other. Colin's forehead is his own. He's got a very expressive forehead, but his brows are different. I wanted to change the shape. His eyes are his own. These are things I wanted to keep. I didn't want to cover those up. The mobility is a factor going in and saying, 'what do I want to leave?' and how can I hide and disguise this person within and not have any of the tricks revealed."

While certainly no one thought it was easy keeping Colin Farrell in character as Oz Cobb, it sounds like it was much more of a challenge than anyone not involved with the production of the show could possibly imagine. In both The Batman and the HBO spin-off series, the makeup department does a fine job keeping up the illusion that that's really Oz Cobb and not Farrell disguised as Oz Cobb, which is a testament to their hard work. In addition to Mike Marino, The Penguin also had several other makeup and prosthetic artists, including Brian Badie, Crystal Jurado, Lisa Lustmann, Martha Melendez, Amy Sue Nahhas, Stella Sensel, Jenn Vasilopoulos, David Presto, and Diana Choi. All the names listed are responsible for bringing not only Oz Cobb to life on the small screen, but also every member of Gotham's criminal underworld.

‘The Penguin’ Is Rated Higher Than ‘The Batman’

It's not all that common for a spin-off or sequel project to achieve a higher rating than the original, but that's exactly what's happened with The Penguin. The HBO series currently boasts a 94% score from critics and a 91% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, which is higher in both the critics' and general audience categories than The Batman, which rests at an 85% score from critics and an 87% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site. The Penguin still has four episodes left to prove that it belongs with the meanest and toughest criminals in Gotham, but if the first four episodes are any indication, TV fans are in for a treat as The Penguin enters the second half of the season.

The first four episodes of The Penguin are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage from New York Comic-Con and watch The Penguin on Max.

