Colin Ferrell has confirmed his Penguin spinoff series will have an 8 episode first season. In an interview on Variety’s Award Circuit podcast discussing The Banshees of Inrishin, the Oscar nominated actor gave some new details on Matt Reeves’ spinoff series to last year's The Batman.

Speaking of the upcoming spin-off series, the actor said:

“It’s going to be an eight-part thing around Oz’s rise to power, filling that power vacuum created when Falcone was killed. Matt’s idea was to have the Penguin show begin about a week after the end of the Batman film. And if it works, if the trajectory is interesting, and the audience goes for it, and we do our jobs right, the second Penguin feature will pick up where the HBO show will end.”

The confirmation echos what Farrell told Collider's own Steve Weintraub in October when he teased the series' first episode. "I read the first episode, which is just so tasty and so unusual as the character was on the page and what Matt Reeves kind of envisioned when he was thinking of this iteration of the bang up of Oz. So yeah, it’ll be, I think six or eight hours.” When speaking to Matt Reeves in January, the director also confirmed the series would tie directly into The Batman's sequel. “There's actually a whole little fabric of things we're wanting to do, the way we're doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be.” "

Farrell will be reprising his role as the crime boss Oswald Cobblepot for the HBO Max series, while Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs) will play Sophia Falcone, daughter to John Turturro’s Carmine Falcone. It has yet to be confirmed if Turturro will make an appearance in the series (likely through flashbacks), along with Zoe Kravitz’s Selena Kyle considering the reveal of Falcone being her father in The Batman makes Sophia her half-sister.

The confirmation of the season’s episode count comes days after DC announced the release date to Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II, set to hit theaters October 3, 2025. Along with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn’s slate for the DCU upcoming ‘Gods and Monsters’ chapter. Which includes a Brave and The Bold Batman film outside of Reeves’ films centered on Bruce Wayne meeting his son Damien Wayne, and the Gunn scripted Superman: Legacy slated for July 11, 2025.

While there is no official release date for The Penguin, it is expected to arrive on HBO Max sometime in 2024. Matt Reeves is set to executive produce, and Mare of Eastown’s Craig Zobel will direct the series. Beyond The Penguin and The Batman Part II, Reeves is developing an Arkham series as well.

Check out Farrell’s full interview with Collider below.