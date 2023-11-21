The Big Picture The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell, will be living with the consequences of Gotham City being flooded in the upcoming television spin-off of The Batman.

Sofia Falcone, played by Cristin Milioti, will fight for control of the criminal underworld after her father's death, potentially making her directly related to Selina Kyle.

It is uncertain if either Catwoman or Batman will make an appearance in The Penguin, but with crime rising in Gotham, it wouldn't be a surprise if they eventually do.

A new look at Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot in The Penguin has been revealed by Empire Magazine. The upcoming television spin-off is set to expand the world that was introduced in The Batman. The popular Gotham City villain will be seen living with the consequences of the city being flooded due to the events of Matt Reeves' 2022 blockbuster film. The Riddler (Paul Dano) decided to change the landscape of the city by partially submerging it in the water that surrounded it, with everyone who couldn't escape entering an uncertain age in a territory that could no longer be protected by the government.

Even if Gotham always seemed like an unreliable place to live in, the new status of the city also makes it harder for Batman (Robert Pattinson) to keep everyone safe from the threats that lurk in the shadows. The television series will begin one week after the events of the movie, following the rise of Cobblepot across the new criminal underground that will be established within the flooded city. The events of the show will also lead directly into the plot of The Batman - Part II, currently scheduled to premiere on the big screen on October 3, 2025.

Cristin Milioti, known for portraying the titular mystery lead in How I Met Your Mother, has been cast as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Carmine Falcone (John Turturro) who will fight for control of the criminal underworld after the death of her father. This would automatically make Milioti's character directly related to Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), after she was revealed to be Falcone's daughter during the events of the film. It's currently unknown if either Kravitz's Catwoman or Pattinson's Batman will make an appearance in the upcoming television spin-off. But with crime rising at an alarming rate in Gotham, it might come as a surprise if they eventually do.

Will Penguin Appear in 'The Batman - Part II'?

Since the release date for The Batman - Part II is still a couple of years away, it's too early to determine if Oswald Cobblepot will be seen once again or not. He would need to survive the events of The Penguin first, and that won't be an easy goal to accomplish, especially considering that he won't have Carmine Falcone protecting him anymore. The television spin-off is developed by Lauren LeFranc, who previously worked on the science fiction drama, Impulse. Batman's world continues to expand before he can return in a theatrical sequel set to follow him after the Riddler changed everything he thought he knew about his city and his family.

You can check out the new image from The Penguin above, before the series premieres on Max next year.

