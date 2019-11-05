Colin Farrell in Talks to Play The Penguin in ‘The Batman’

0

Colin Farrell is currently in negotiations with Warner Bros. to play The Penguin in director Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. If the deal goes through, Farrell will round out the cast of villains alongside Paul Dano as the Riddler and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Farrell is no stranger to comic book villains, having played Daredevil’s arch nemesis Bullseye in 2003’s Daredevil. He’s also played a variety of intense roles, including a broken police officer on Season 2 of True Detective and a cagey hitman in In Bruges.

Judging by the cast Reeves has assembled so far, including Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, The Batman is shaping up to be a movie worth getting excited about.