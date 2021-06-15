Rachel Weisz and Colin Farrell have just joined the latest comedy film from Todd Solondz entitled Love Child. After their surprise success in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Lobster back in 2015, the two acting greats will be reunited on this upcoming film. Solondz is best known for his dark comedies, so Love Child will certainly be a great addition to the indie director’s oeuvre. His last film was the Sundance favorite Wiener-Dog, starring Ellen Burstyn, Julie Delpy, Danny DeVito, and Greta Gerwig.

Love Child is characterized as a dark and humorous twist on the Oedipus story set in Texas, in which a precocious child tries to get rid of his dad so he can have his mom all to himself. Things don’t quite go according to plan when a handsome stranger appears. It seems clear that Weisz will play the mother, but Farrell could easily play the dad or the handsome stranger (depending on which wig they give him).

In an official statement, Solondz said, “This is my first movie with a plot and my first movie taking place in Texas. It's fun and it's sexy and it's shaped by the Hollywood movies that made me want to become a filmmaker. I've loved Rachel and Colin's work forever, and am so honored to be able to excite their passion for serious and unexpected work as well.”

Weisz can be seen in the upcoming Marvel film Black Widow, as well as the adaptation of the novel Lanny, and as Elizabeth Taylor in A Special Relationship. She will also make her first foray into television in the adaptation of Dead Ringers, the 1988 David Cronenberg film starring Jeremy Irons.

Farrell is also set to star in a superhero movie — DC’s The Batman, as The Penguin. He is also currently filming a miniseries called The North Water, a survival story set in the Arctic wasteland. He has also been cast in the highly anticipated sophomore film Columbus director Kogonada, alongside Jodie Turner-Smith and Haley Lu Richardson. Finally, Farrell is one of the many stars cast in Ron Howard’s Thailand cave rescue film, Thirteen Lives. He does have several other projects in various stages of development, including an Iran-Contra miniseries, a detective thriller called The Ruin, and a reunion with Brendan Gleeson and Martin McDonagh on The Banshees of Inisherin.

Love Child has just been announced, so we’ll keep you updated on future news and castings.

