The Big Picture Sugar captures the essence of LA's investigative world with a neo-noir touch.

Directed by Fernando Meirelles, the series promises to dig into the dark side of humanity.

Stellar cast members like Colin Farrell, Kirby, and Amy Ryan make Sugar a must-watch on Apple TV+.

Ask anyone who lives there, and you’ll hear that California is a place that can wear you down if you let it. This LA perspective can be especially cruel if you are a private investigator looking for a missing person. That’s the case with John Sugar (Colin Farrell), the title character from Apple TV+’s new thriller series Sugar. With the first trailer released today, we finally have an idea of the look and feel of the show, which is slated to premiere on April 5.

You can’t portray an investigative world in Los Angeles without getting some Lincoln Lawyer vibes, so Sugar doesn’t even seem to want to stray from it. The trailer makes it clear that we’ll get a glimpse of how the über-rich live and also how people who are used to getting what they want deal with a crime with no apparent solution.

The trailer also suggests that Sugar will bring some noir elements into the fold, like a voice-over narration from the protagonist, a soundtrack infused with jazz music, and a slow-burn narrative that gets more violent as the story progresses. As you probably can guess, the missing persons case is just the starting point for Sugar to discover a lot more secrets that reveal the ugly side of humanity. How that will shape and transform the private investigator, we’ll have to wait and find out.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Sugar?'

Sugar is directed by acclaimed Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Meirelles, who is famous for not shying away from complex and delicate themes. He directed Academy Award-nominated City of God, one of the most famous Brazilian films of all time, and he also helmed acclaimed titles such as The Constant Gardener and The Two Popes. Meirelles also doubles down as executive producer along with series creator and writer Mark Protosevich (I Am Legend, Oldboy remake).

The cast alone is another element that makes Sugar a must-watch. Aside from Farrell, it also features Kirby (The Sandman), Amy Ryan (The Office), James Cromwell (Succession), Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Dennis Boutsikaris (Better Call Saul), Nate Corddry (Mindhunter), Sydney Chandler (Don't Worry Darling) and Alex Hernandez (Invasion).

Apple TV+ premieres Sugar with two episodes on Friday, April 5. The following six episodes will roll out weekly on Fridays. You can watch the trailer above.

Sugar Release Date April 1, 2024 Cast Colin Farrell , Massi Furlan , Nate Corddry , Bernardo Badillo , Sydney Chandler Main Genre Drama Seasons 1

Watch on Apple TV+