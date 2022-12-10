2022 was a year of cinematic comebacks. It’s been great to see actors like Ke Huy Quan, Brendan Fraser, Bill Nighy, and Michelle Yeoh finally receive the appreciation that they deserve, and filmmakers like Todd Field, Sarah Polley, Baz Luhrmann, and David Cronenberg delivered outstanding new masterpieces after a period of absence from the industry. No one was ever really doubting James Cameron, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg, or Cate Blanchett, but they proved once again why they’re among the most influential storytellers we have today. So where does Colin Farrell fall into all of this?

It’s hard to say that Farrell is underrated, because he’s actually one of our industry’s busiest actors; in the last few years, Farrell has worked with such prestigious filmmakers as Steven McQueen, Guy Ritchie, Dan Gilroy, Sofia Coppola, Yorgos Lanthimos, Terrence Malick, and Spielberg, among others, and he’s appeared in a wide variety of blockbusters, indies, awards titles, and bold genre projects. Farrell has been so consistently good for so long that it’s easy to take him for granted; he’s a cinematic chameleon who can adjust himself to any role.

However, 2022 was the year that the industry seemed to finally recognize what a unique talent Farrell is. Farrell’s diverse output this year reflects the types of bold choices he usually makes; he has a heartbreaking role in an arthouse drama, steals the scene in one of the year’s best blockbusters, delivers nuanced work in an old-fashioned crowd pleaser, and finds himself in the middle of the awards race for his most personal, singular role to date. It’s an astounding year in the life of one of our most exciting actors.

After Yang

Although After Yang debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, it was not widely seen by American audiences until its stateside release earlier this year. Those that attended the virtual Sundance Film Festival may have been able to get a preview, but After Yang hit limited theaters and appeared on Showtime in March. Of all the prestige titles sent directly to streaming, After Yang actually feels well-suited for home viewing; it's a quiet, intimate drama that speaks volumes in moments of silence. Farrell is so soft-spoken and subtle that you may need to lean in closely to pick up on the nuanced work that he is doing.

The most radical thing about After Yang is that despite its science fiction premise, it's really not that much different than a classical family drama like Ordinary People or The Accidental Tourist. Set in the not-so-distant future, Kogonada’s film follows the couple Jake (Farrell) and Kyra (Jodie Turner-Smith) as they raise their adoptive daughter Mika (Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja) and the android Yang (Justin H. Min). As Yang begins to malfunction, Jake must wrestle with the ethics of giving this android a human experience; what effect could Yang’s death have on Mika, who views him as her brother?

It’s a sensitive performance that captures the challenges of fatherhood; despite Koponada’s vibrant visual style, the scenes between Farrell and Kyra have the dramatic intimacy of a stage production. They feel like a realistic modern couple, and Farrell has rarely been so sensitive, open-hearted, and charming.

The Batman

It’s safe to say that “sensitive, open-hearted, and charming” are not words that you would use to describe what Farrell is doing in The Batman. Once you get over your initial shock when you recognize that it really is Farrell playing Oswald Cobblepot under layers of makeup, you have to marvel at the bravery with which he took on the role. Matt Reeves wasn’t lying when he said that he envisioned it as a crime thriller similar to Chinatown or Zodiac; it’s a dense web of conspiracies, and Farrell’s appearances help add personality to the complex narrative.

Considering how grim and realistic the film is, Farrell could have stuck out like a sore thumb. However, he’s essentially to the thematic heft of the story; if Gotham City has truly fallen prey to its ugly side, then a slimy, eccentric mafia figure like The Penguin could rise to the top. Farrell clearly draws from Goodfellas and The Sopranos in his performance, but he manages to not reiterate any of the work that Danny DeVito did in Batman Returns. Making a physical transformation is one thing, but Farrell delivered the eccentric performance that justified it.

Thirteen Lives

After reinventing one of the most iconic comic book villains of all-time, Farrell took on the responsibility of playing a real hero. It seems strange how badly Amazon Studios butchered the release of Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives, which tells the incredible true story of how British cavers Rick Stanton (Viggo Mortensen) and John Volanthen (Farrell) helped rescue 12 Thai boys on a soccer team and their coach during the Tham Luang cave rescue. Although the story was recently depicted in the documentary The Rescue, Howard depicts the events with brilliant technical precision, and creates moving moments of empathy as this community rallies around an important cause.

It’s an earnest, professional film, and Farrell’s casual decency captures the qualities of a real hero; he shows that John does not seek awards or recognition, but that he genuinely feels heartbroken at the thought that he could have done something, but didn’t. The brief scenes he has at home with his own son shows how John’s paternal love inspires him to rescue the boys, and Farrell’s emotional contemplation at the completion of the mission is absolutely tear-jerking.

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Farrell has collaborated with writer/director Martin McDonagh several times now, and delivered completely singular character performances in Seven Psychopaths and In Bruges. McDonagh is a playwright, and the detailed character work of his stageplays extends to his features. It’s hard to classify The Banshees of Inisherin, because it’s one of the bleakest movies that you’ll ever split your side laughing at. Farrell captures the heartbreakingly pathetic essence of someone who constantly watches their world slip away.

Pádraic (Farrell) is a good-natured, hard drinking everyman who has just taken his life for granted; however, he’s blindsided when he realizes that his sister, Siobhán (Kerry Condon), doesn’t want to live with him anymore, and that his best friend, Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson), no longer wants to speak with him, as he’s intent on having more intellectual conversations and pursuing art. Padraic hilariously tries to cling on to his reality, but Farrell shows how he contemplates the changes he might have to make to fit into this new reality. He doesn’t understand why he can’t just be “nice;” what does he have to turn into to earn his sister’s attention, and get Colm to see him as an equal?

Farrell never loses his rapid-fire comic humor as the film treks into darker territory. Unsurprisingly, his incredible work has earned him immense critical acclaim, as he took home the Best Actor prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival and received the same recognition at the National Board of Review. He’s considered to be one of the Oscar frontrunners, but he’ll face tough competition from Brendan Fraser in The Whale and Austin Butler in Elvis.

Regardless of the trophies that Farrell either has or doesn’t have on his record in the next few months, 2022 proved that he’s unlike anyone else working today. He approaches projects of all shapes and sizes with the same amount of passion, and he’s able to add personal touches to stories that wouldn’t have been nearly as effective otherwise. Look, Butler certainly transformed into “The King” with an uncanny performance in Elvis, and Fraser is absolutely unrecognizable in The Whale. That being said, the moment in The Banshees of Inisherin where Farrell says “I’m not going to take my donkey outside while I’m sad” is the single finest piece of acting you’ll see this year.