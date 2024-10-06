Although he seemed for decades to be an actor who was easy to mock, Colin Farrell is now respected as one of the best actors of his generation. Perhaps Farrell’s notorious aptitude for immersing himself in his roles and strange casting selections drew ire from audiences that were burnt out on Daredevil and S.W.A.T, but Farrell has gradually proven that his somewhat unusual acting style has been beneficial. The last few years have seen him earning the first Academy Award nomination of his career with The Banshees of Inisherin, developing recurring working relationships with some of the greatest living filmmakers, and headlining the next era of the DC Universe with The Penguin. Although it was released shortly before his well-documented comeback period, the 2010 historical epic The Way Back features one of Farrell’s most underrated performances.

When older cinephiles wax poetic about the “type of films that they simply don’t make anymore,” they are more often than not talking about things like The Way Back. An epic historical adventure drama from the Academy Award-nominated director Peter Weir may have been considered to be a huge deal a few decades prior. However, the film’s 2010 release proved to be a disappointment at the box office and it failed to connect with any award season voters at the end of the year following its debut at festivals in September. While it’s not the type of underwhelming release that would end up harming his career in the long run, Farrell’s powerful performance in The Way Back shows how uniquely suited he is to playing unusual protagonists.

What Is ‘The Way Back’ About?

Image Via Newmarket Films

The Way Back is based on the incredible true story of several inmates at the Russian Gulag prison in Siberia who broke out of confinement and trekked across Mongolia and Warsaw at the very end of World War II. The prison itself was well known for its brutality, as those assigned to work hard labor hours in the blistering winter rarely survived for very long. Shortly after being interrogated by the NKVD and sentenced to life behind bars, the Polish ex-soldier Janusz Wieszczek (Jim Sturgess) starts looking for a means to escape. After befriending the American engineer Smith (Ed Harris), the former priest Voss (Gustaf Skarsgård), the unsettled Pole Kazik (Sebastian Urzendowsky), the actor Khabarov (Mark Strong), and the dangerous Russian criminal Valko (Farrell), Janusz begins mapping out a way for them to break out and face the inherent dangers of the natural world.

Farrell manages to deliver a scene-stealing performance in an ensemble stacked with great actors, which certainly is no easy task when working alongside veterans like Strong and Harris. Valko’s perspective on his potential escape is highly different from his new companions; despite giving little insight into his background or belief system, Valko seems to idealize Joseph Stalin and genuinely believe in the Communist regime, even though they are the ones that put him behind bars in the first place. The viewers are forced to ask the same questions about Valko’s loyalties that Janusz and his companions are: can a man who is in denial about the reality of the situation truly be trusted, especially when all of their lives are at stake? Although The Way Back already has an enticing premise because of how amazing the true story is, the complexity that the character of Valko brings to the central dynamics only makes it more riveting.

‘The Way Back’ Shows a Different Side to Colin Farrell

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Way Back presented an opportunity for Farrell to take on an unusual part that required serious physical and emotional challenges. Valko speaks with a thick Russian accent and had Farrell’s delivery not been on point, it would have been very easy for all of The Way Back to feel like a laughable attempt at recreating these events. Although Valko isn’t quite as verbose as some of the other members of the team, Farrell succeeds in giving a physically dynamic performance that shows the extent to which trekking into the unknown causes his body to slowly deteriorate. The band of inmates is forced to travel at great lengths with no clear direction in mind and must push their bodies to their physical limits in order to adjust to the new circumstances. Farrell shows how challenging this is for someone like Valko, who has always considered himself to be fiercely independent; although prison survival techniques taught him to be so tough that he would never be bothered, Valko realizes that asking for both physical and mental assistance is necessary when the stakes are this high.

The Way Back was a challenging role for Farrell because he wasn’t playing a traditional hero. The film unquestionably frames Janusz as its central protagonist, as it spends time developing his backstory and exploring what he has to look forward to once he attains his freedom. Comparatively, Valko’s goals are never clearly outlined, and it's even possible that re-acclimating him into society would end up doing more harm than good. This allows The Way Back to hold more philosophical weight than many other historical epics would have had. The film doesn’t necessarily argue that Valko should be absolved of all wrongdoing, but it does indicate that he doesn’t deserve to deal with the bitter treatment of a Soviet prison for the rest of his life.

Peter Weir Is One of the Greatest Living Filmmakers

Close

The Way Back was released at a time in which Farrell was actively seeking projects with acclaimed directors, including Martin McDonagh with In Bruges, Terry Gilliam for The Imagination of Doctor Parnassus, and Michael Mann with Miami Vice. Weir is a filmmaker known for his ability to challenge audience perceptions of genres; between his captivating neo-noir classic Witness, his prophetic satire The Truman Show, his unusual supernatural drama The Last Wave, and his adventure epic Master and Commander: Far Side of the World, Weir has consistently made films that will stand the test of time. Considering that The Way Back is Weir's most recent work, it makes sense why Farrell wouldn't want to pass up on the opportunity to work alongside one of the greatest living filmmakers. The Way Back may not be the most acclaimed film that either Farrell or Weir ever made, but it's impressive that they were able to collaborate on the type of old-fashioned historical epic that Hollywood simply does not make very often anymore.

The Way Back is streaming on Prime Video in the United States.

Watch on Amazon Prime