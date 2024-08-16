The Big Picture Colin Firth joins Emily Blunt in Spielberg's UFO film, set to release on May 15, 2026.

Spielberg reunites with writer David Koepp for the first time since Indiana Jones in 2008.

Firth and Blunt have been busy with recent projects, such as Empire of Light and The Fall Guy.

The next film from one of the most acclaimed directors in history just got a massive update. A new report from Deadline revealed that Colin Firth, best known for his roles in Kinsgman: The Secret Service, A Single Man, and The King's Speech, has officially joined the cast of Steven Spielberg's untitled event film which he's producing with Universal. Firth joins Emily Blunt, who was the first reported addition to the cast, all the way back in the beginning of June. The untitled UFO film is currently slated for release on May 15, 2026. Spielberg is reuniting with Jurassic Park writer David Koepp, who has been tapped to pen the script on the project, which will mark the first time the two have teamed up since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

Despite not working together for more than 16 years, both Spielberg and Koepp have kept busy in the meantime. Koepp recently stepped back into the world of Indiana Jones and served as the scribe on the final installment featuring Harrison Ford, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, which was helmed by James Mangold. Spielberg was credited as a producer on the project. As for the Oscar-winning director, he's worked on a number of large projects recently, including but not limited to Ready Player One, The Fabelmans, and West Side Story. Although he'll always be known as the first person to bring both Indiana Jones and Jurassic Park to life, two franchises which have held up as the most iconic and recognizable of all-time.

What Have the Stars of Spielberg’s Newest Film Been Up to Lately?

Firth will always be known for winning an Oscar for his performance in The King's Speech in 2010 and also for his Academy Award-nominated performance in A Single Man the year prior, but he has also been occupied of late. He most recently starred alongside Olivia Colman in Empire of Light and also Matthew Macfadyen in Operation Mincemeat. As for Blunt, just a few months ago, she was seen in theaters alongside Ryan Gosling in The Fall Guy, and she also starred in both Pain Hustlers and Oppenheimer all within the last year.

Steven Spielberg's untitled UFO event film will release on May 15, 2026. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Firth alongside Stanley Tucci in Supernova, now streaming on Paramount+.

