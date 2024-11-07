Ever since his breakout role as Mr. Darcy in Pride and Prejudice (1995), Colin Firth has established himself as one of the most charming and endearing actors in the business. Though capable of portraying a wide range of roles, Firth is at his best when he's clad in an immaculate suit, portraying a gentleman with a masterful knowledge of tact and etiquette. While this archetype of character is most often associated with the romantic lead in period pieces, one of Firth's more underrated outings adds a more devious spin to this type of role. Adapted from Oscar Wilde's philosophical and gothic novel, Dorian Gray (2009) sees Colin Firth in a role that takes full advantage of his strengths as an actor, while adding layers of complexity to each morally dubious decision.

'Dorian Gray' Is a Story About Youth, Vanity, and Corruption

Dorian Gray follows Ben Barnes as the titular character, a young and impossibly handsome newcomer to Victorian London who undergoes a tragic descent into immorality and vice. Upon arriving in London, Gray is swiftly befriended by Basil Hallward (Ben Chaplin), a high society artist who becomes utterly enraptured by the young man's appearance. But whereas Hallward seeks to preserve Gray's youthful charms in his artistic endeavors, his friend Lord Henry Wotton (Colin Firth) takes a different approach in befriending the younger man.

Wotton introduces Gray to a hedonistic and self-serving lifestyle, one in constant pursuit of his own pleasure and satisfaction. Influenced by Wotton's philosophy and desperate to cling to his youthful beauty, Dorian Gray unknowingly makes a magic pledge, sacrificing his soul to remain young forever. But while Gray's outward appearance remains the same uncorrupted form as his first arrival in the city, Basil's portrait of the man begins to show the weight of every sin he commits. As Gray begins to live a selfish and morally decrepit life, only the portrait reflects the darkness that intertwines itself in the man's soul.

Colin Firth Plays the Proverbial Devil on Gray's Shoulder

While the central focus of the film is Dorian Gray and the corruption of his innocence, it's Lord Henry Wotton that stands out as arguably the most complex and compelling character in the film. Wilde's story is intrinsically connected to questions about morality and the effect of societal influence — themes that are explored through Wotton and Gray's relationship. Wotton serves as the proverbial devil on Gray's shoulder, introducing him to the allures of vice and vanity, pushing the young man to become more self-serving and hedonistic. It's Wotton who first introduces questions about morality to Gray, uses his societal influence to challenge others' values to strengthen his own, and who unintentionally, but directly, leads to Gray's Faustian bargain.

It can be hard to dissociate Firth from his more chivalrous roles, whether it be as Mr. Darcy or Harry Hart from The Kingsman, but it's precisely that stark contrast that makes this one of the more intriguing roles in Firth's filmography. Despite displaying all the outward charm of a proper Lord, Wotton is a morally dubious character who subverts expectations and acts as the catalyst for the movie's drama. Since the main characters in the film are all members of high society, complete with their fancy balls in their lavish mansions, Wotton's immorality is ultimately intertwined with his class status and the privilege that comes from it. Though he is eventually forced to contend with the consequences of his action, much of Wotton's outlook on life is built upon his own personal ability to escape repercussions for his behavior — a philosophical perception that Gray becomes embroiled in.

'Dorian Gray' Has a Deeply Dark and Gothic Aesthetic

As with any adaptation of a novel, there is some depth that is lost as the story is translated from one medium to another — a sacrifice that lovers of the book are fully entitled to dislike. However, there are also unique advantages that come from the visual medium of film, which director Oliver Parker was able to utilize in this adaptation. As much as Dorian Gray explores unseen concepts such as morality and societal expectations, it's also a story about beauty and the inherent desire to create, attain, and preserve that which one considers beautiful. Ben Barnes is quintessentially "Hollywood handsome," with long hair and a devil-may-care charm that, while not perfectly accurate to the book, feels perfectly representative of Gray's character.

From their pristine wardrobe to their gorgeous manors, Dorian Gray portrays a distinct dark and Gothic environment, generating a tense yet seductive atmosphere that permeates through the entire movie. Additionally, the cinematography is simple, yet effective, with close-up shots and angles that make the audience feel as if they themselves are within the halls of the English mansions, privy to the secrets and whispers that go on in the shadowed hallways of high society. While the movie may lack the introspective depth of the novel it was based on, it's nonetheless an engaging and thrilling adaptation of the famous novel because, for all its philosophical quandries and tense interpersonal drama, Dorian Gray, at its core, is an alluring and seductive film. From the stunning architecture to the unmistakeable charisma of Firth and Barnes, there's a beauty in Dorian Gray that certainly deserves to be kept pristine and preserved.

Dorian Gray is available to rent on YouTube in the U.S.

