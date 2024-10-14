Peacock and Sky have just released the first teaser trailer for their highly anticipated limited series Lockerbie: A Search for Truth, which is already shaping up to be one of the most powerful and moving dramas of 2025. Leading the cast in this true story is Academy Award winner Colin Firth, who takes on the role of Dr. Jim Swire, a man whose life was thrown into turmoil after the events of December 21, 1988, when the sleepy Scottish town of Lockerbie was devastated by a terrorist attack in the skies above it. The teaser gives a quick look at Dr. Swire's relentless journey for justice while going through the years to show how far-reaching it went. The series will premiere on January 2, 2025, on Peacock.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth is based on the real-life aftermath of the December 21, 1988, tragedy, when terrorist Abdelbaset Al-Megrahi arranged for the detonation of a bomb on an international flight. Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie, Scotland, killing all 259 passengers and crew, as well as 11 residents on the ground. Firth's character, Dr. Jim Swire, ended up becoming the unofficial spokesperson for the victims' families, who were united in their quest for answers and justice. Swire's journey took him through enormous political minefields, and even ended up in a meeting with the Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Who Else Is Involved in 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'?

Firth stars alongside Catherine McCormack (Slow Horses, Temple), playing Swire's wife, Jane. The cast also includes Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef. Behind the camera, the series is directed by Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders) and written by David Harrower(Blackbird), both of whom also serve as executive producers. Executive producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant shared their thoughts on the significance of telling this story:

“The bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 was one of the most devastating acts of terrorism, taking the lives of 270 innocent people. It’s been a privilege to follow Jim Swire’s remarkable journey, and Colin Firth delivers a captivating performance as he brings Jim’s life’s work to the screen."

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth will debut on Peacock in the United States, and Sky in the United Kingdom, on January 2, 2025. You can view the trailer for the series above, and be sure to stay tuned to Collider for further updates.