Colin Firth Joins ‘New York Will Eat You Alive’ to Go All ‘Kingsman’ on Some Zombies

If, like me, you’ve ever wondered how hard Colin Firth would own in the monster apocalypse, the universe is about to answer that question for you. Firth has joined the cast of the upcoming action comedy New York Will Eat You Alive, based on the popular webcomic and anime series Zombie Brother.

The adaptation is being helmed by The Final Girls and Isn’t It Romantic director Todd Strauss-Schulson. Considering Strauss-Schulson’s filmography and the film’s absolutely glorious title, it would be safe to assume that New York Will Eat You Alive will have a meta-comedy element backing up all the zombie slaying. (Sadly, the official press release also notes that New York Will Eat You Alive is but a tentative title, because genius is often not recognized in its own time.) The movie will be co-produced by STXfilms, Tencent, Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan’s Free Association, and Ged Doherty of Above The Line Production. At this point it’s unclear whether Tatum will also star in the film, but if he does, I will immediately buy enough tickets to single-handedly rescue AMC.

STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson said of Firth’s casting, “We always wanted to cast this in a way that would give life to the source material and elevate the action and you can’t achieve that goal any better than hiring Colin Firth. From The King’s Speech to Kingsman, Colin always gives an Oscar-caliber performance. We’re thrilled to be reuniting with him on New York Will Eat You Alive in a role that will allow him to have fun while showcasing his deadpan humor and comic timing.”

The current screenplay was penned by Alex Rubens, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mand, based on the digital comic Zombie Brother created by Jia Haibo. The franchise is one of Tencent's most popular brands, with billions of views across the company's digital comics and animation platform. Zombie Brother has also been adapted into a stage play, and I must track down a performance of it immediately.