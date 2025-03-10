Following his Oscar win for The King's Speech, Colin Firth did varied work during the 2010s, veering from comedy (Kingsman: The Secret Service) to children's movies (Mary Poppins Returns), but Firth also did a great deal of serious work, including a fine performance as a former prisoner of war in The Railway Man, and the 2017 period drama The Mercy. The film was a box office bomb, but Firth does powerful work as Donald Crowhurst, a weekend sailor who takes an audacious risk. And there's more than one reason why it's worth watching.

What Is 'The Mercy' About?

Image via StudioCanal

The Mercy is based on the true story of Crowhurst's entry into the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race, a 1968 competition challenging sailors to sail round the world single-handed, without stopping. Crowhurst was not equipped to embark on such a voyage, being considered a "weekend sailor" with no ocean-going experience. But a failing business, a family to feed, and, perhaps, a sense of adventure combined with a flight of fancy impelled him to do it. He designed and built a trimaran and set sail but soon discovered it to be leaky and unable to sail in heavy seas.

Faced with the prospect of either sinking or returning home to financial ruin, Crowhurst instead went radio silent. He decided to "hide" in the Atlantic Ocean, with the idea of slotting in behind the other competitors when they returned home. Unfortunately for him, by the time the other sailors returned, only two remained in the race, meaning that, as a runner-up, Crowhurst's falsified navigation logs would be examined closely and exposed as fraudulent. Crowhurst suffered a mental breakdown and apparently drowned himself. Firth has always been at home playing family men, his work as King George VI in The King's Speech being a case in point. Here, he succeeds brilliantly in conveying Crowhurst’s rising panic, as he convinces his wife (ably played by Rachel Weisz) and a publicist (David Thewlis) to back him, even as they express doubts as to his chances of success. The scenes in which he phones home on a staticky 1960s telephone system from the Atlantic are heartbreaking, as the reality dawns on him that he will have to resort to deception to survive yet cannot tell his family.

‘The Mercy’ Shows Colin Firth as a Man Under Extreme Pressure