Paramount+ has expanded its original content lineup by acquiring the exclusive rights to the Australian comedy series Colin From Accounts. Originally picked up by the BBC in the UK last year and a standout hit on the Australian streaming service, Binge, the show has garnered significant acclaim and is deserving of wider visibility. This August, Binge confirmed the series for a second season, and now, thanks to Paramount+, U.S. audiences will have the opportunity to catch up from Season 1 when it debuts on the platform on November 9.

Upon launch, the first two of Season 1's eight episodes will be made available with two new episodes to follow in subsequent weeks on Thursdays through November 30. Colin From Accounts revolves around Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), two "single(ish)" individuals with their fair share of complexities, who find an unlikely connection sparked by a chance car accident and a wounded dog. The series delves into the lives of imperfect yet humorous characters who make the bold choice to embrace one another and reveal their authentic selves, as they journey through life side by side.

The series debuted in Australia last year to great audience and critical acclaim and was certified fresh with a perfect 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have directed praise at its relatable humor delivered in clever one-liners as well as rich references to Aussie culture. The show recently received three prestigious TV Week Logie Awards in Australia in the top comedy categories for Most Outstanding Comedy Program, making it the first streaming series to win this honor.

"Colin From Accounts has already stolen the hearts of international audiences with its irresistible blend of lovable characters, endearing storylines, and the perfect balance of modern-day romance and comedy,” said Jeff Grossman, Executive Vice President of Content & Business Operations, Paramount Streaming. “We are beyond thrilled to call Paramount+ the streaming home of the series here in the U.S. as it joins our growing slate of originals.”

The Stars and Production Team Behind Colin From Accounts

A show is only as good as its actors and the palpable chemistry between the leads Dyer and Brammall who are a couple in real life is undeniably one of the series' main allure. Dyer and Brammall were recently recipients of the TV Week Logie Awards for Most Outstanding Actress and Most Outstanding Actor respectively. In addition to the endearing couple, the series also stars Emma Harvie as Megan, Helen Thomson as Lynelle, Genevieve Hegney as Chiara, Michael Logo as Brett, and Tai Hara as James.

Colin From Accounts arrives on Paramount+ on November 9. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below: