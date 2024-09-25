We all have our own ideas of what a romcom series should look and feel like, and even though our expectations are frequently met, there's always one or other title that manages to subvert the genre. According to critics all over the world, Colin From Accounts is one of those titles. The Australian series centers around a couple that meets under unusual circumstances and adopts a dog whose name is the title of the show.

The title of Colin From Accounts makes it seem like the sitcom is a workplace comedy, but you only need to watch one episode to discover it isn't that at all. The show follows the day-to-day lives of Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), a duo that's trying to figure out their own life and having to be adults in the process. The series was created by Dyer and Brammall themselves, who are husband and wife in real life.

Colin From Accounts has already established itself as one of the must-see titles from the last couple of years. So far, both seasons from the show boast a whopping 100% approval rate on Rotten Tomatoes, which is a pretty rare feat. In her review of Season 2, Collider's Carly Lane called the show "still sensational" and the main duo's dynamic "delightful." She also wrote that Colin From Accounts is "the best show that few are watching."

Why Did Colin From Accounts Become a Sleeper Hit?

According to critics, much of the appeal of Colin From Accounts comes from the fact that the series doesn't shy away from themes like toxic relationships (romantic or not), diseases, sex positivity and the general millennial angst. And while it doesn't downplay any of the topics, it also handles them in a way that doesn't make the story too dense. Most importantly, critics stress that Colin From Accounts doesn't forget to be funny, and even hilarious at times. As season 2 premieres in other parts of the world (it debuted in Australia in May), the series' creators have already talked about the possibility of coming back for Season 3. According to Brammall, the new season raked in even more viewers than the first one, so Dyer teased to What To Watch some season finale events and at what stage they are with the new episodes:

"I think we've been told to expect a call. The call hasn't come yet, but we are quietly confident. And Season 2 ends in such a way that people will be cross!"

You can stream Colin From Accounts on Paramount+. Check out the trailer for Season 1 below:

Colin from Accounts 9 10 A chance encounter between two strangers leads to an unforeseen adventure when they decide to co-adopt an injured dog. As they juggle their individual lives and the responsibilities of their new pet, their relationship evolves from awkward acquaintances to close companions. Release Date November 9, 2023 Cast Harriet Dyer , Patrick Brammall , Emma Harvie , John Howard Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Patrick Brammall , Harriet Dyer Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

