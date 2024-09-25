Real-life couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer play on-screen lovers in the Australian romantic comedy series Colin From Accounts. In the series, Brammall and Dyer play the roles of two strangers, Gordon and Ashley, who come together after an accident leaves them with the responsibility of parenting a lost dog, whom they name Colin. Season 1 of Colin From Accounts follows Gordon and Ashley while they navigate the challenges posed by their new roles as pet parents and their quickly growing affection for each other. With Season 2 of Colin From Accounts premiering on Paramount+ in the U.S. later this week, it's good to refresh our memories about where this odd yet fun couple ends their journey after the first season.

Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer Play an Odd Couple in ‘Colin From Accounts’ Season 1

Episode 1, "The Flash," takes off with an unexpected encounter between Dyer's Ashley Mulden and Brammall's Gordon Crapp. Gordon, who runs a newly-opened brewery with his friends Brett (Michael Logo) and Chiara (Genevieve Hegney), is headed to work as usual when he comes across Ashley, a medical student recovering from a hurtful breakup with her ex, James (Tai Hara). Thanks to the breakup, Ashley, who's recently swigged some booze, decides to flash Gordon while crossing in front of his car. Naturally, Gordon quickly loses his focus and ends up in an accident, injuring a poor dog who has lost its way. Finding themselves equally responsible for the animal's condition, they take the dog to the veterinarian Yvette's (Annie Maynard) clinic. Gordon's ex-lover, Yvette, offers some bad news to the two strangers, confirming that the dog has suffered a spinal injury and will need wheels for its back legs. Although Ashley and Gordon initially decide to put the dog to sleep, they find themselves unable to go through with their decision. In the end, Gordon ends up paying for the dog's treatment and Ashley agrees to the responsibility of taking care of the dog, who the two of them later name Colin.

Unfortunately, Ashley can't keep Colin at the house she's renting, since the owner forbids any pets. Without a place to go to, Ashley turns to Gordon, who agrees to let Ashley and Colin stay at his house while she finds another place. But Ashley crashing at Gordon's house brings its own set of challenges — like the time when Ashley sleepwalks during the night and pees in Gordon's bedside table drawer. To add to Gordon's worries, the possibility of his testicular cancer returning starts looming over him, but Ashley doesn't find her life getting any easier either, especially while her mother, Lynelle (Helen Thomson), continues to butt in. However, Ashley's best friend and fellow med student, Megan (Emma Harvie), reminds her that she does not need to handle Colin's responsibility alone. After all, Gordon was the one who hit the poor dog in the first place. Ashley finds her voice, declaring that she will stay at Gordon's apartment until she finds a permanent solution for herself and Colin.

However, in typical romantic comedy fashion, Ashley and Gordon become attracted to and develop feelings for each other. Despite things getting romantically heated between the two, Ashley and Gordon momentarily hit a dead end when Gordon backs off from sleeping with Ashley due to a medical procedure he'd had earlier in the day. Unfortunately, Gordon chooses to hide that fact from Ashley, leaving her to believe he is not interested in her. The situation gets even more complicated when Gordon briefly reunites with Yvette. But in spite of those hurdles, Ashley and Gordon eventually acknowledge their feelings for each other, especially after Ashley discovers his cancer history from her practical supervisor at med school.

Gordon’s Birthday Party for Ash Ends in Disaster in 'Colin From Accounts' Season 1

As Ashley and Gordon's relationship moves forward, the couple gets to know each other better. On the day of Ashley's 30th birthday, the two lovebirds visit Ashley's mother Lynelle's house, where we and Gordon meet Lynelle's creepy boyfriend, Lee (Darren Gilshenan). Typical of Lynelle, she tries to embarrass Ashley multiple times throughout the night and Ashley finally loses her calm when Lynelle mentions Alejandro, a friend of Ashley's who died on her 22nd birthday. Ever since Alejandro's death, Ashley has been holding herself responsible as she was unable to save him through CPR. Gordon helps Ashley realize that it was not her mistake, and even tells off Lynelle for her lack of support of her own daughter.

Towards the end of Season 1 of Colin From Accounts, Ashley and Gordon's relationship hits another rough patch when a birthday party thrown by Gordon for Ashley's friends at his brewery goes terribly wrong. Gordon, who is much older than Ashley, tries his best to fit in with the group, but despite his best attempts, he finds himself out of place. Moreover, Ashley's friends turn out to be rowdier than Gordon expected; he even ends up on the receiving end of ageist jokes, including from Ashley's ex-lover, James. Eventually, Gordon loses his calm and kicks everyone out, embarrassing Ashley in front of her friends. Episode 7 ends with Ashley and Gordon arguing over the events that transpired during the party, and they break up with each other in a moment of anger.

What Happens to Colin at the End of Season 1?

After their breakup, Ashley and Gordon run into each other once more when Ashley comes across a "missing" poster put up by Colin's real owner. Unfortunately, the owner refuses to take back Colin, whose real name turns out to be Bandit, after seeing that he has become a special-needs dog. With Ashley and Gordon no longer together, they decide that they cannot take care of Colin alone. Looking for another safe haven for Colin, Ashley and Gordon check out a dog shelter nearby, but the terrible conditions there quickly force them to reconsider their decision. In the end, they decide to rehome Colin with Brett's neighbor, Phoebe (Sophie Bloom). Although the initial impression of the family seems pleasant, Ashley and Gordon feel uneasy about giving Colin away. However, it's too late for them to go back on their decision, and the two bid farewell to their beloved Colin.

At the end of Colin From Accounts Season 1, Ashley and Gordon try to make peace with their decision to both break up with each other and say goodbye to Colin. Thankfully, once the reality of Colin's departure sets in, Ashley and Gordon not only fully recognize their love for Colin but also for each other. After embracing each other and acknowledging their feelings, Ashley and Gordon become determined to get Colin back. Season 2 of Colin From Accounts can be expected to take forward the story from this point, as Ashley and Gordon decide to give their love another chance and become permanent dog parents to Colin "From Accounts."

Season 2 of Colin From Accounts is set to premiere in the U.S. on Paramount+ on September 26.

Colin from Accounts 9 10 A chance encounter between two strangers leads to an unforeseen adventure when they decide to co-adopt an injured dog. As they juggle their individual lives and the responsibilities of their new pet, their relationship evolves from awkward acquaintances to close companions. Release Date November 9, 2023 Cast Harriet Dyer , Patrick Brammall , Emma Harvie , John Howard Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Patrick Brammall , Harriet Dyer Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

