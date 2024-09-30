Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Colin From Accounts Season 2.

Following the real-life power couple of Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall in the shoes of pet parents to a disabled (and very cute) dog named Colin, the Australian romantic comedy series Colin From Accounts has returned with its Season 2 on Paramount+. Making a strong comeback after an exciting Season 1, Colin From Accounts continues the story of its leads — Ashley (Dyer) and Gordon (Brammall) — as they navigate life together while discovering and redefining their own perceptions and emotions. Just like Season 1, the ending of Colin From Accounts Season 2 leaves the audience guessing about the future of the endearing on-screen couple, who complete each other despite the mismatch in their personalities. Thankfully, this time around, Colin's safety is not compromised in the interest of another cliffhanger ending to this consistently funny series.

Gordon and Ashley Are a Mission in 'Colin From Accounts' Season 2

Season 2 of Colin From Accounts picks up two weeks after the end of Season 1 when Ashley and Gordon decide to get Colin back from his new parents, Phoebe (Sophie Bloom) and Angus (Sam Cotton). Naturally, the couple encounters difficulties, as Phoebe and Angus seem determined to keep Colin with them. Ashley and Gordon even try to seek help from Colin's original owner, Matt (Bert LaBonté), who turns out to be Angus and Phoebe's friend. Finally, a timely gesture of help from Yvette (Annie Maynard), who finds Colin roaming on the road, helps Colin reunite with Ashley and Gordon. However, Yvette's return to Gordon's life comes with a shock for Gordon. Yvette informs Gordon that she is pregnant with his child. To Gordon, Yvette's revelation undoubtedly came as a shock because Gordon was informed by his doctor that his sperm count was low. This also turns out to be shocking news for Ashley, as not only does she find herself in a complicated place between Gordon and Yvette, but she also realizes that she may never have a child with Gordon, even if she wanted to (unless it's a "miracle baby" like in Yvette's case).

Gordon soon discovers that Yvette is just trying to rekindle their relationship through a child, who really seems to have been conceived with her new partner, Micah (Benedict Hardie). However, the brief encounter with Yvette does give some perspective to Ashley regarding her relationship with Gordon and the direction it's headed in. Throughout Colin From Accounts Season 2, Ashley finds herself discovering more and more things about Gordon that make them two very different individuals. For instance, Ashley's interaction with Gordon's weirdly flirty brother Alistair (Justin Rosniak) results in her finding out about Gordon's extremely adventurous sex life. The fact that Gordon is keeping cans of beer named after his old partners does not help matters. Despite these minor challenges, the lovebirds continue to take steps forward in their relationship, trying to make peace with their differences while cherishing their feelings for each other. In Episode 5, Ashley mistakenly falls asleep on her commute home and misses her station, resulting in quite a struggle to get back to their apartment.

Ashley’s Day Out With Gordon’s Family Results in 'Colin From Accounts' Season 2’s Best Episode

Possibly, the most important event of the season takes place in Episode 6, when Gordon and Ashley pay a visit to Gordon's family for the first time. During the visit, Gordon aims to seek some money from his father to aid his failing brewery. Unfortunately for Ashley, she finds herself quite unprepared for what the visit has in store for her. Much like Gordon's brother Alistair, whom Ashley had met earlier, Gordon's entire family seems to be on the quirkier side. In particular, Gordon's father, Brian Crapp (John Howard), does not seem to like Ashley much after she attempts to help reorganize his pill box. The family get-together turns into more and more of a trainwreck with every passing minute. The episode gets quite grim when Brian suffers a heart attack and Ashley and Gordon end up in an argument over the dysfunctional nature of his family. At the end of Episode 6, Brian dies in the hospital, just moments before Ashley calls Gordon's father a "f*ckwit."

The penultimate episode of Season 2 follows Ashley's attempts at reconciling her differences with Gordon and helping him grieve his father's death. Gordon tries to put a cap on his emotions, and, as a result of his life-long strained relationship with his father, finds himself unable to grieve. Instead, Gordon tries to redirect his emotions and focuses on getting Colin into showbiz. Unfortunately, he soon realizes that his plans to propel Colin into stardom may not work. Amid everything, Gordon also decides to sell his brewery, considering that the debt is mounting and his plans to use Colin's stardom to save his business have miserably failed. Over the course of Episode 7, Ashley's continued attempts at helping Gordon grieve also strike a painful nerve, and Gordon calls out Ashley for trying to compensate for calling his father a "f*ckwit" moments before his death. Ashley meets up with Gordon's mother Dawn (Lynne Porteous) and sister-in-law Katie (Celeste Barber) to talk about the difficulty Gordon is having with processing his emotions post-Brian's death. However, when Gordon finds a letter from Dawn and a check for the dividends of shares owned by Brian, Gordon realizes that his father is proud of him despite outward appearances suggesting otherwise. Finally, Gordon is able to grieve for his father and make peace with his emotions.

Gordon Takes a Drastic Step in ‘Colin From Accounts’ Season 2 Finale

The finale of Colin From Accounts Season 2 starts on a physically painful and funny note for Ashley after she undergoes a wisdom tooth removal procedure, which leaves her face swollen. To add to her bad luck, she finds out that her best friend Megan (Emma Harvie) is getting married to her new girlfriend, Rumi (Virginia Gay), in a shotgun wedding on Sunday — and Ashley will be the maid of honor. Earlier in the season, Gordon and Ashley's first meeting with Rumi did not go well, after Gordon called out Rumi for her self-obsessed personality and holier-than-thou attitude. Despite their previously disastrous double date, Gordon and Ashley attempt to be their best selves on Megan's important day. On the day of the wedding, Ashley has a heart-to-heart with Megan about her decision to marry Rumi this early into their relationship. While Megan seems quite determined about her feelings toward marrying Rumi, Ashley does not confirm if she will marry Gordon one day. It's clear that Ashley hasn't thought about it much. After her recent experiences with Gordon and his family, Ashley may have been left wondering more about the long-term future of their relationship.

At the end of Season 2, Gordon realizes that it is time he pivots in life and settles down. His father's death has left him only more exposed to the transient and temporary nature of life. When Gordon talks to Ashley's ex James (Tai Hara), who appears to be still in love with Ashley, Gordon realizes that it is time for him to propose to Ashley and jumps on the opportunity, popping the question in front of everyone. Very unsurprisingly, Ashley does not give an answer, much to Gordon's dismay. Clearly, Gordon has been unaware of his girlfriend's emotional turbulence, as he has been preoccupied with his own feelings, and tries to recover from the embarrassment of being turned down publicly in front of his friends. Season 2 ends with a big question mark about the future of Ashley and Gordon's relationship. Considering that Gordon is exploring the idea of settling down for the first time in a very long time, Ashley's indirect rejection may end up hurting their relationship more than it may appear.

All episodes of Season 2 of Colin From Accounts are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

