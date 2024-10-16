With husband and wife co-creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer leading the charge, the Australian romantic comedy series Colin From Accounts has returned for Season 2 on Paramount+. In Season 1, the underrated comedy series followed Brammall's Gordon and Dyer's Ashley taking the responsibility of parenting a disabled dog after meeting each other in the most absurdist fashion possible. Throughout the season, the lead characters navigate their love-hate relationship while dealing with their own set of problems. With the acknowledgment of their love for each other coming in the very final moments of Season 1, Colin From Accounts had a strong foundation to build Season 2. However, the co-creators and lead actors not only amp up the comedic quality and the story of the show, but they also go bolder and braver in the new season. While the minor changes in the chemistry of the show are noticeable throughout Season 2, Episode 7 definitively breaks the mold that the show has comfortably been sticking to since Season 1.

‘Colin From Accounts’ Season 2 Makes a Crucial Change in the Show’s DNA

Colin From Accounts started on a strong foot with Season 1, turning out to be a lighthearted comedy riding on the natural chemistry of its lead pair. For most of its runtime, the Australian rom-com banks on its isolated events and comedy of errors to create a well-knit laugh riot. However, in Season 2, with Episode 7 “WAWAM,” the rom-com has broken a trend it so far maintained with relative ease, i.e. it is now ready to move beyond a trivial comedy that just makes really funny jokes and keeps moving from one situation to another in the search of a good laugh. As a result, Colin From Accounts gets darker and better, balancing the act between a tightly written comedy and an emotionally appealing drama and making the sophomore season an even more exciting watch than its predecessor.

In Season 2, the series explores the aftermath of possibly the first major death in the show so far, as Ashley's first visit to Gordon's family ends with Gordon's father Brian (John Howard) suffering a stroke and later breathing his last in the hospital. Episode 7 largely focuses on Gordon and his attempts at processing grief. By focusing on Gordon’s strained relationship with his dysfunctional family and his own struggle with making peace with his grief — something that only comes much later in the episode — the show puts one of its protagonists (for the first time so far) in the shoes of a real adult who has real problems to tackle. Although the show does manage to evoke laughter in Gordon's attempts at processing grief by trying to make Colin a movie star, it does allow time for the gravity of the situation to seep in.

Fans know that Colin From Accounts barely ever stops from grabbing onto the opportunity for some light-heartedness. However, for the first time since its debut, Colin From Accounts makes a conscious choice of letting Gordon face the other emotions that are so comfortably buried under a layer of laughter on most occasions in a show like this. In doing so, Colin From Accounts not only achieves major character development for one of its protagonists, but it also sets the context for the choices that the character made in the past and will opt for in the future.

'Colin From Accounts' Season 2 Explores the Many Forms of Grief

In Episode 7, immediately after his father's death, Gordon pivots his focus to his failing business and finds his way out of increasing debt by trying to make Colin a celebrity dog. However, Ashley quickly notices that Gordon has been unable to process his grief and his attempts have only been directed toward evading the reality of his father's death. Moreover, the strained relationship that Gordon shared with his borderline toxic father only complicates the situation, showing why his reaction is quite normal under the circumstances. During the episode, Gordon’s attempts at redirecting his grief in an attempt to avoid facing it paint quite a realistic picture of how people often handle complex emotions.

In Episode 7, Gordon presents himself as someone who just finds an outlet to distract himself, going to some extremes with his attempts to push Colin to movie star status. Gordon's reaction to Ashley is also typical of people struggling with grief, as evidenced by his attempts at pushing away her help. Through this episode, Colin From Accounts exposes its characters to choices and situations that will not possibly fizzle away by the time the episode hits its end. Instead, while delivering an important message about handling grief, the episode also makes a statement about the show's vision going forward. While Season 1 and its arc suggested that the show was a leap of faith by the creators, Episode 7 of Colin From Accounts Season 2 suggests that the show is ready to explore some serious territory with its themes and characters.

'Colin From Accounts' Season 2’s Biggest Creative Choice Serves a Higher Purpose

In terms of the overall story, Colin From Accounts also tackles a really important question pertaining to Gordon, who has had trouble maintaining relationships (as evidenced by his various flings discussed in an earlier episode). Gordon’s daddy issues have resulted in him being unable to develop a strong, meaningful relationship of his own despite him being in his forties. Partly, it has also shaped his personality as Gordon chose his own path, possibly in an attempt to prove himself in front of his father. In Episode 6, Gordon's father showcases his disbelief in Gordon's business quite strongly when Gordon visits his family with Ashley. Clearly, Gordon's life has been defined by the choices he made, possibly in an attempt to differentiate himself from his dysfunctional family. The show establishes quite evidently that behind the happy, witty facades of its characters, there lies a layer of trauma and grief, which need an outlet.

With its decision to break the trend and focus on heavier topics, “WAWAM” turns out to be the strongest and most important episode of Colin From Accounts so far, with repercussions that will affect upcoming storylines, as Gordon’s encounter with his father’s death later pushes him to propose to Ashley in the finale of Season 2. The show gives the time and effort required not only to outline the cracks in human relationships that it explores, but also to fill those gaps with emotions and meaningful reconciliation. With these important creative choices in Season 2, Colin From Accounts has elevated itself from an enjoyable comedy to one that has some very important (and sometimes dark) things to say about the world around it while wearing its heart on its sleeve — a quality that makes the show one of the most worthy comedies on streaming right now.

All episodes of Colin From Accounts are available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

