The Big Picture Season 2 of Colin from Accounts premieres September 26 exclusively on Paramount+ with all 8 episodes available at launch.

Creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer return to write, produce, and star in the upcoming season.

Season 1 received widespread acclaim, awards, and a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paramount+ has announced that the highly anticipated second season of the critically acclaimed comedy series Colin from Accounts will premiere on Thursday, September 26. All eight episodes of the new season will be available to stream exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. at launch. The show's creators, Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, are back to write, executive produce, and star in the upcoming season. Season 1 of Colin from Accounts, currently available for binge-watching on Paramount+, received widespread acclaim and several prestigious awards. The series won two Gotham TV Awards for Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series, and it proudly holds a 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show quickly became a fan favorite for its heartfelt and humorous portrayal of modern life and relationships.

The first season garnered international recognition, including three Australian Logie Awards for Outstanding Comedy Program, Outstanding Actor, and Outstanding Actress; Australia's Screen Producers Awards for Comedy Program or Series Production of the Year, Best Comedy, and the Equity Ensemble Award for Best Comedy; and the 2024 AACTA Award for Best Narrative Comedy Series. It also received nominations for the 2023 Rose d’Or for Comedy Drama and Sitcom, and the C21 International Drama Awards for Comedy-Drama Series, among numerous 2024 AACTA Awards.

What is 'Colin from Accounts' About?

Close

Colin from Accounts is a romantic comedy that delves into the lives of flawed, funny individuals navigating the chaos of modern life. Season one introduced us to Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer), whose lives intersected through a spontaneous nipple flash and a subsequent accident involving an injured dog named Colin. Season two opens with Ash and Gordon now living together, embarking on a mission to retrieve their special needs dog, Colin, from his new owners. This epic quest sets the stage for a series of challenges that test their relationship as they discover more about each other, both good and bad.

Returning cast members include Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, and Glenn Hazeldine. The new season also welcomes Celeste Barber(Wellmania, The Letdown), Virginia Gay (Savage River, Safe Home), Justin Rosniak (The Surfer, Mr Inbetween), John Howard (SeaChange, The Merger), Lynne Porteus (Home and Away, The Commons), and Broden Kelly (Aunty Donna, Irreverent).

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the eagerly awaited second-season debut of Colin From Accounts. See the new images above and the new poster below.

Image via Paramount+

Colin from Accounts 9 10 A chance encounter between two strangers leads to an unforeseen adventure when they decide to co-adopt an injured dog. As they juggle their individual lives and the responsibilities of their new pet, their relationship evolves from awkward acquaintances to close companions. Release Date November 9, 2023 Cast Harriet Dyer , Patrick Brammall , Emma Harvie , John Howard Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Patrick Brammall , Harriet Dyer

Watch on Paramount+