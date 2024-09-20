Honestly, the biggest thing Colin from Accounts might've had going against it at first was its name. The title of the Australian import series from husband-and-wife co-creators and stars Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer feels somewhat more in line with an office comedy or mockumentary than a rom-com — but watching even one episode is enough to quell all potential misconceptions about what this show is about. Colin from Accounts initially premiered to rave reviews but has taken a bit longer to find success with American audiences, likely due to the glut of shows that can be found on most streamers these days. Not tuning in for this riotously funny sleeper hit of a series would be simple human error, especially since, two seasons in, Brammall and Dyer are comedically firing on all cylinders as their characters navigate the ups and downs of their relationship — while trying to get their adorable dog back home for good.

What Is 'Colin from Accounts' About?

For context, the name Colin from Accounts doesn't designate an office employee, but rather the dog that brewery owner Gordon Crapp (Brammall) accidentally bumps into with his car in the first episode of Season 1. To be fair, he was awfully distracted in the moment after being flashed by nurse Ashley Mulden (Dyer), who happened to be crossing the street at the same time. A frantic trip to the vet's office and the staggeringly high bill that results from saving the dog's life is what keeps Gordon and Ashley in touch beyond the initial slip of nip, but the more time they start to spend together — while co-parenting the newly-dubbed Colin, who's now adjusting to getting around on wheels — the more they realize they might actually have feelings for each other. That said, their road to romance doesn't come without some bumps along the way, and there are moments when the two individually and collectively question if they should even be together. By season's end, Ashley and Gordon decide not only to give a more serious relationship a try, but also to adopt Colin officially as their dog.

Unfortunately, the second part is much easier said than done, since they've already given him away to another family, and Season 2 picks up a couple of weeks later, with Gordon and Ash stalking the park where said family lives in the hopes of successfully luring Colin away. These efforts become increasingly more and more comical, as the couple tries to use every avenue at their disposal, no matter how ludicrous, to convince Colin's new owners to give him back. That's not the only snag in their close personal circle, either; Ashley's best friend, Megan (Emma Harvie), has started sleeping with Gordon's friend and business partner, Chiara (Genevieve Hegney), the latter of whom is navigating some intense revelations about her sexuality even with a husband and kids at home. Gordon's employee Brett (Michael Logo) is facing the prospect of being kicked out of the house by his own parents, even enlisting a lawyer to try and argue that he has squatter's rights. Speaking of parents, Ashley's mother Lynelle (Helen Thomson) has welcomed her boyfriend Professor Lee (Darren Gilshenan) back into the house, much to Ash's chagrin. While all of this is happening, Gordon and Ashley are adjusting to closer proximity now that they're living together — which puts them in a much better position to learn even more about who they're dating, for better and worse.

'Colin from Accounts' Season 2 Is Even Bolder Than the First

Close

While it could definitely be argued that the first season of Colin from Accounts pushed some boundaries, Season 2 leans even more into the bold and experimental in terms of its comedy. Brammall and Dyer, who share writing duties on the season in penning alternating episodes, have already done the work of introducing us to these characters and this world; now, they have room to play outside the box a little more, and the results are hilarious but also occasionally uncomfortable and sad. From Ashley accidentally falling asleep on the train and winding up in increasingly chaotic circumstances in "Waterfall" to a black-and-white-stylized dream sequence for Colin that hints at the extent of this dog's trauma, Colin from Accounts Season 2 bears a much closer resemblance to the occasionally surrealist trappings of Donald Glover's Atlanta than the predictable conceit of a rom-com.

Although the show challenges any preconceived notions about what this self-dubbed "relationship comedy" should look like, Colin from Accounts also boasts a delightfully eccentric ensemble cast, all of whom amplify the humor in even the most benign situations these characters happen to find themselves in. Thomson and Gilshenan's return to the series leads to incredibly awkward moments, especially while Lynelle is living in a state of denial about just how terrible Lee's online transgressions are. Meanwhile, an early Season 2 episode also gives Brett and Chiara the chance to interact outside the brewery for once, embracing some emotional vulnerability with each other while under recreational influence.

But therein lies the true brilliance of this show's comedy, which grounds itself in realness. Many of these situations, no matter how ludicrous or unbelievable they might seem, lend themselves to a natural degree of hilarity rather than anything that needs to be elevated. When Ashley and Gordon end up on a double date that starts off on the wrong foot and only gets worse, or when they have an incredibly open conversation about their past sexual partners, these scenarios illustrate Brammall and Dyer's talent as writers at wielding cringe comedy while never once losing a grasp on the show's sincerity.

'Colin from Accounts' Season 2 Is a Hilariously Human Love Story

Colin from Accounts might partly be a show about and named for a dog — and a very cute one, at that (seriously, try watching this show and not audibly reacting every time he appears on-screen) — but it succeeds most because of the humans at its heart. There's no doubt that Brammall and Dyer's real-life dynamic has a role to play in infusing their characters with so much delightful chemistry, and while these two are still each other's best screen partners in the second season, they also skillfully bounce off of everyone else they share scenes with, whether it be returning cast or new additions. Some of the initial will-they-won't-they tension may have been lost now that Gordon and Ash have decided to seriously commit to each other, but Season 2 replaces it with all the growing pains that accompany any new relationship, as well as the painfully honest truths that come to light.

Colin from Accounts might very well be the best show that few are watching over here in the States, but that also means there's no better time for viewers to catch up and familiarize themselves with this absolutely charming show. While it might be tempting to binge the season's eight episodes (all of which were provided for review) when they drop simultaneously, the biggest favor you can do for yourself — apart from tuning in — is to take your time, if for no other reason than to bask in one of the most underrated series on streaming.

Colin from Accounts Season 2 premieres September 26 on Paramount+.

Colin from Accounts Season 2 remains as side-splittingly funny and charming as it was the first time around.

The show is fleshed out by terrific returning characters and hilarious new additions.

Season 2 creatively pushes the boundaries of what the show is capable of, subverting the expectations of the series' format.

