The highly-rated Australian dramedy Colin from Accounts, featuring real-life married couple Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer, is returning for a second season next month, and of course, fans are giddy with excitement. However, since Paramount+ announced the arrival date of this new season, there has been little information about what to expect until now. The streaming giant has finally unveiled a first look at Season 2 via a teaser video, promising even more humor than the successful Season 1.

Created and written by Brammall and Dyer, Colin from Accounts began streaming on Paramount+ in November 2023 after airing on BBC Two in the U.K., though it’s also currently streaming on Binge. The series, produced by Easy Tiger Productions and CBS Studios for Foxtel, has gained global success with loads of positive reviews, unsurprisingly prompting it to be renewed for a second season in August 2023.

Gordon and Ashley Want Their Pup Back in 'Colin from Accounts' Season 2 Teaser

As seen in the exclusive teaser below, Colin from Accounts Season 2 will see the return of Brammall and Dyer as Gordon and Ashley, respectively, along with the show’s titular pup, Colin. Gordon and Ashley are seen at the dog park, fooling around with Colin, but only for a short while as Angus (Sam Cotton), the man they gave the terrier away to at the end of Season 1, ruins the moment. Angus is frank with the duo as he says, “This has got to stop,” after which he calls out to his wife, Phoebe (Sophie Bloom): “Phoebe, keep Peppy back there.” T

heir daughter Berlin (Indiana Clarke) is also captured playing with the dog in the background.

The amusement doesn’t end there, as Angus asks if Ashley is trying to entice Colin with dog treats. In trying to prove she isn’t, Ashley takes a bite of the biscuit before turning to spit it out. The new dog owner then accuses the couple of harassment, but Gordon retorts, “Oh c’mon, mate, he’s our dog.” This leads Angus to point out that Colin, now named Peppy, is not theirs anymore.

Fans may recall that Season 1 ended with Gordon and Ashley impulsively giving up Colin to his new family following a brief breakup, but when they got back together, they vowed to get their dog back. Unfortunately, that still doesn't seem to be a work in progress, as the teaser reveals that Angus has no intentions of returning the pup.

Colin From Accounts Season 2 premieres on September 26. Check out the season’s first teaser above.

Colin from Accounts 9 10 A chance encounter between two strangers leads to an unforeseen adventure when they decide to co-adopt an injured dog. As they juggle their individual lives and the responsibilities of their new pet, their relationship evolves from awkward acquaintances to close companions. Release Date November 9, 2023 Cast Harriet Dyer , Patrick Brammall , Emma Harvie , John Howard Seasons 2 Creator(s) Patrick Brammall , Harriet Dyer

