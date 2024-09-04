Fans of Colin from Accounts, rejoice! Paramount+ has just debuted the official trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the beloved romantic comedy series. Set to premiere on Thursday, September 26, all eight episodes will be available for streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. from launch day. Series creators Patrick Brammall and Harriet Dyer have returned to both star and executive produce the new season, continuing to weave the charming and chaotic lives of their characters, Gordon and Ashley, as they navigate the complexities of modern love and life.

For those who missed the first season, Colin from Accounts has quickly garnered a reputation for its quirky, heartfelt humor and compelling narrative. Season 1, which is currently available to binge on Paramount+, received widespread critical acclaim. It won two Gotham TV Awards (Breakthrough Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance in a Comedy Series) and holds an impressive 100% Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

What Is 'Colin From Accounts' About?

Colin from Accounts is a romantic comedy that delves into the lives of flawed, funny individuals navigating the chaos of modern life. Season 1 introduced us to Gordon (Brammall) and Ashley (Dyer), whose lives intersected through a spontaneous nipple flash and then an accident involving an injured dog named Colin. Season 2 opens with Ash and Gordon now cohabiting, as they head off on a mission to retrieve their special needs dog, Colin, from his new owners. That epic quest sets the stage for a series of challenges that test their relationship as they discover more about each other, both good and bad.

Returning cast members include Emma Harvie, Genevieve Hegney, Michael Logo, Helen Thomson, Darren Gilshenan, Annie Maynard, Tai Hara, and Glenn Hazeldine. The new season also welcomes Celeste Barber(Wellmania, The Letdown), Virginia Gay (Savage River, Safe Home), Justin Rosniak (The Surfer, Mr Inbetween), John Howard (SeaChange, The Merger), Lynne Porteus (Home and Away, The Commons), and Broden Kelly (Aunty Donna, Irreverent).

With its sharp writing and relatable characters, Colin from Accounts promises to deliver another season packed with laughter, love, and a fair share of awkward encounters. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the series, be sure to catch the new episodes when they drop on September 26, exclusively on Paramount+.

Stay tuned for more updates and don’t miss out on the hilarity and heartwarming chaos of Season 2. Check out the trailer for Season 2 above.

