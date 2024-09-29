For fans of the rom-com genre who need more funny romance in their lives, Colin From Accounts offers a relationship comedy to fill the void. The Australian show focuses on an awkward couple, Ashley (Harriet Dyer) and Gordon (Patrick Brammall), as they figure out their relationship potential. The pair first come together through an accident they both have involving a dog, who they later name Colin. Because of the state of Colin’s injuries, the pair quickly go from being complete strangers to doggy co-parents. Ashley and Gordon spend the bulk of Season 1 navigating their newfound relationship, trying to figure out if they actually do want to be together or if it’s just Colin keeping them connected. They’re both extremely flawed and insecure in their own ways, and each takes a turn at doubting the validity of their bond. Through the couple’s amazing chemistry, witty sense of humor, and endearing romantic fumbles, Colin From Accounts is a total sentimental joy to watch.

An Unlikely Couple Is Brought Together by a Dog in 'Colin From Accounts'

Image via Paramount+

Ashley and Gordon’s meet-cute sets up the premise for the entire show. We first meet Ashley as she’s pining over her ex-boyfriend James (Tai Hara) and running late for work at the hospital where she’s training as a medical student. Heading to work in a bit of a hungover state, she cheekily flashes Gordon in his car as she walks past. Distracted by the flash, Gordon accidentally hits a dog with his car, and they both share in the guilt of what’s happened to this poor little stray. They bring the dog to Gordon’s ex-girlfriend (Annie Maynard), who happens to be a vet named “Yvette.” They decide to fund the dog’s surgery rather than put it down, which means that they are stuck together to care for the dog and his newfound specialized needs.

As Ashley and Gordon spend more and more time together, their feelings for each other evolve from dog-parenting partners to something more romantic. When their relationship changes, they have to confront the reality that this dog will keep them connected for as long as it’s alive, and therefore, they’ll have to be in each other’s lives for the long haul. The two go back and forth on whether they’re really suited for each other, or if it's really just Colin tying them together.

‘Colin From Accounts’ Hits the Classic Rom-Com Beats

Close

As their relationship evolves from caregiving to romantic, Ashley and Gordon feel a lot of personal insecurities that come with the territory of starting a new romance. As Ashley is still getting over her feelings for James, she is low on self-confidence and takes it personally when a hook-up with Gordon fizzles out. Meanwhile, Gordon is recovering from cancer and keeps it to himself as he spends a lot of time worrying rather than living his best life. He seems stuck in some unhealthy patterns, but with the arrival of Ashley and Colin, he begins to break out of them.

One thing at the forefront of the new couple’s minds is their age gap. Still a med student, Ashley worries that perhaps Gordon is too old for her. Gordon is also worried about this, probably even more so than Ashley, as when he finally meets her friends, he feels remarkably out of place. He tries his best to be cool and trendy for her friends when he hosts her birthday party at the microbrewery he co-owns, but it goes so horribly wrong that he actually ends up doubting their whole relationship.

The real-life husband and wife team of Harriet Dyer (Ashley) and Patrick Brammall (Gordon) have amazing onscreen chemistry, and their authenticity as a couple shines through in their performances. They have an ease to their rapport, while their charming and witty banter holds the show together. Through their similarities in personalities, insecurities, sensibilities, and humor, you can’t help but root for this couple to get together, even when they make it very difficult for themselves.

‘Colin From Accounts’ Also Has a Great Supporting Cast

It’s not just insecurities and outside friendships that are getting in the way of Ashley and Gordon’s romance. Their past relationships, their work, and Ashley’s family also become heavily involved in the plot to further flesh out the couple’s lives and complications. The supporting cast is made up of an excellent group of characters, each endearing and heavy on witty banter in their own right.

Gordon's ex-girlfriend, Yvette, the vet, offers up a dry sense of humor, and when something is a bit rekindled between them, she shows a different side with a funny, needy vibe. Meanwhile, his two colleagues at the microbrewery play a larger part in his life and act as his voice of reason, giving him advice and guidance. Chiara (Genevieve Hegney) is an old friend of Gordon’s and helps to co-manage their microbrewery alongside employee Brett (Michael Logo). The dynamic between the three friends at work is blunt, raw, and similar to a group of best mates constantly teasing each other in a mutual way.

Ashley’s circle includes her best friend from work, Megan (Emma Harvie), who tells it like it is and is a breath of fresh air among the more uptight and bothered characters. She’s so likable that even Gordon’s colleagues fall in love with her. Also at Ashley’s place of work is her ex-boyfriend James, who really comes across as a huge jerk, making the audience root for Gordon even more. One of the show's best supporting characters is Ashley’s mother Lynelle, played brilliantly by Helen Thomson. The character and mother-daughter relationship is mostly played for laughs, as Lynelle is an eccentric, to say the least — but behind their complicated dynamic is a mother who truly cares for her daughter. Even though Lynelle struggles to show her loving side to her daughter, she candidly admits it to Gordon in an episode where he comes for a family dinner at Ashley’s to celebrate her birthday.

For anyone looking for a great rom-com, Colin From Accounts offers a well-rounded, funny take on the genre. With an awkward couple at its core and a hilarious supporting cast to flesh out the season, it’s a very charming and quirky show that has you cheering on Ashley and Gordon from the get-go — but it also doesn’t hurt to have an adorable dog at the center of it all. Colin from Accounts tugs at the heartstrings, tickles the funny bone, and is genuinely the best streaming rom-com of the moment.

Colin From Accounts is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Colin from Accounts 9 10 A chance encounter between two strangers leads to an unforeseen adventure when they decide to co-adopt an injured dog. As they juggle their individual lives and the responsibilities of their new pet, their relationship evolves from awkward acquaintances to close companions. Release Date November 9, 2023 Cast Harriet Dyer , Patrick Brammall , Emma Harvie , John Howard Main Genre Comedy Seasons 2 Creator(s) Patrick Brammall , Harriet Dyer Streaming Service(s) Paramount+ Expand

Watch on Paramount+