Paramount+ announced last month that it had acquired the rights to the hit Australian comedy series, Colin From Accounts and was making it available to US audiences. Now in anticipation of its US release date slated for this fall, the streamer is celebrating with a new trailer introducing its prospective new audiences to the characters and plot of the much-loved series. The show is set to debut its first two episodes on the streamer on November 9 followed by two episodes dropped weekly through November 30.

In Colin From Accounts Ashley and Gordon, played by real-life couple Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall respectively, are brought together by a chance encounter involving a car accident and a wounded dog they eventually name Zac who, by the way, is the most adorable member of the cast. Ashley and Gordon are two imperfect individuals who form an unlikely connection through their shared penchant for humor and their willingness to stay true to their authentic selves. The show follows the duo as they navigate life together and focus on choosing each other come what may.

Colin From Accounts, which sits pretty with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, is beloved for its humor. The show's executive producers Rob Gibson and Ian Collie, in a statement to Deadline., explained, "from the opening sequence, you’re pulled into the world as two strangers — who otherwise have no business knowing each other — are thrust together by a cute Border Terrier that needs their help." The show was recently a recipient of three prestigious Australian TV Week Logie Awards in the top comedy categories including Most Outstanding Comedy Program, making it the first streaming series to win the award.

Who Is Behind 'Colin From Accounts'?

Image from Binge

The show which hails from the stables of Foxtel Group, Easy Tiger Productions, and CBS Studios is created by its main stars Dyer and Brammall. The series also stars Emma Harvie as Megan, Helen Thomson as Lynelle, Genevieve Hegney as Chiara, Michael Logo as Brett, and Tai Hara as James.

Colin From Accounts has been renewed for Season 2 but is yet without a premiere date. Season 1 will be available to US audiences on Paramount+ on November 9. Check out the new trailer for Season 1 below: