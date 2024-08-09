The Big Picture Colin Hanks joins Bob Odenkirk in Nobody 2 as a crooked sheriff with sinister ambitions facing off against Odenkirk's ex-assassin.

The much-anticipated action sequel, to be directed by Timo Tjahjanto, will also feature the return of Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd.

Nobody was a sleeper hit with Odenkirk as a deadly assassin, garnering rave reviews and setting the stage for the upcoming sequel.

Mostly known for nice-guy roles like his Oscar-winning dad Tom, Colin Hanks is taking a walk on the wild side in Nobody 2. He'll play a villain up against Bob Odenkirk's mostly-retired assassin in the hotly-anticipated action sequel. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the film will begin shooting in Winnipeg, Manitoba later this month.

Hanks is set to star as a crooked sheriff with sinister ambitions in the film, which will be helmed by Indonesian director Timo Tjahjanto; it will be his full-length English-language debut, after directing several successful films in his native Indonesia and segments for the V/H/S series of horror anthologies. Odenkirk will return for the sequel, as will Connie Nielsen and Christopher Lloyd, who respectively play Odenkirk's wife and father. Joining Hanks as an antagonist is Sharon Stone, who will play the stone-cold villainess of the film. The original film was a sleeper hit, making $57.5 million USD on a $16 million budget, and earning rave reviews from critics with an 83% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review, Collider's Matt Goldberg called it an "incredibly well-made action B-movie that delivers on its promise of a mild-mannered guy showing that he’s a killing machine, and then murdering folks in fun and inventive ways."

What Happened in 'Nobody'?

Close

In Nobody, Odenkirk made an unlikely turn as an action star, playing mild-mannered family man Hutch Mansell, whose everyman demeanor hides a dark secret from his past. In his younger days, he was known as "Nobody", a deadly government assassin. He thought he'd left that life behind until he intervenes to stop a gang of criminals from harassing a woman on a bus, deploying his long-suppressed skills to put them down. Unfortunately, the gang were high-ranking members of the Russian mob, and they want revenge - but now that Hutch has had a fresh taste of violence, he's going to make them regret coming after him. The film was directed by Ilya Naishuller (Hardcore Henry), and also starred Aleksei Serebryakov, RZA, and Michael Ironside.

Hanks recently starred in the TV miniseries The Offer and A Friend of the Family, and lent his voice to the Netflix animated film Orion and the Dark. He is next set to star alongside Aisling Bea in the romantic comedy And Mrs, and as psychiatrist Gustave Gilbert in the star-studded cast of Nuremberg, James Vanderbilt's upcoming drama about the trials of German war criminals following World War II.

Nobody 2 will begin filming this month; no release date has yet been announced. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.