Netflix has revealed a new trailer for Colin in Black and White, an upcoming limited series that will look back at the former NFL star and Black activist Colin Kaepernick’s childhood. The six-episode drama will show Kaepernick’s life as a Black child adopted by a white family, an experience that made him aware of racial and class discrimination.

The new trailer introduces Kaepernick as the narrator of his own youth when all he dreamed about was to be a quarterback. Soon enough, Kaepernick realizes he’d have to prove his worth in and outside the fields, as the color of his skin becomes an obstacle for him to be recognized. The trailer underlines how Black people must embrace their identity instead of running away from it, focusing on how Kaepernick chased his goal of becoming an NFL player and how he traded his dream for his life as an activist later in his life.

Kaepernick became famous worldwide for his silent kneeling protests against racial discrimination and police brutality which helped inspire the Black Lives Matter movement in 2016. After his protests, Kaepernick became a pariah in the NFL community, as no team agreed to hire him. Nevertheless, Kaepernick became one of the most recognizable faces of the Black Lives Matter movement, so a limited series exploring how his early years helped define his political stand is bound to be interesting to watch.

Colin in Black & White features Jaden Michael as a young version of Kaepernick, and Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his adoptive parents. Aside from DuVernay, other directors include Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon, Sheldon Candis, and Robert Townsend. Kaepernick narrates the show and co-directs it with Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time).

Colin in Black & White debuts on Netflix on October 29. Check out the new trailer below:

Here's the official series synopsis:

From co-creators Ava DuVernay and Colin Kaepernick comes Colin in Black & White, a bold new dramatic limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family. Colin in Black & White stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist; Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his well-meaning parents Rick and Teresa; and Colin Kaepernick himself, who appears as the present-day narrator of his own story, guiding viewers through a robust and colorfully presented array of historical and contemporary contextual moments. You don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin.

