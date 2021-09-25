As part of its TUDUM event, Netflix has released a first look clip of Colin in Black & White, an upcoming biographic limited series retelling the childhood of Colin Kaepernick, who went from NFL star to political activist. Kaepernick narrates the show and co-directs it with Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time).

Colin in Black & White will look back at Kaepernick’s formative years — including his backstory in baseball long before he ever picked up a football — and focus on the events that led him to become one of the most critical voices in the fight against racism. The six-episode drama will show Kaepernick’s life as a Black child adopted by a white family, an experience that made him aware of racial and class discrimination. The series will also show how Kaepernick chased his dreams of becoming an NFL player, a dream he would trade to become an activist later in life.

Kaepernick became famous worldwide for his silent kneeling protests against racial discrimination and police brutality, which helped inspire the Black Lives Matter movement in 2016. His refusal to let go of his right to defend a just cause made Kaepernick a pariah in the NFL community, as no team wanted to hire him after his protests. However, ever since, Kaepernick has become one of the most recognizable faces of the Black Lives Matter movement, so it will surely be interesting to see how his childhood shaped him into the person he is today.

Colin in Black & White features Jaden Michael as a young version of Kaepernick, and Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his adoptive parents. Aside from DuVernay, other directors include Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon, Sheldon Candis, and Robert Townsend.

Colin in Black & White debuts on Netflix on October 29. Check out the new clip below:

