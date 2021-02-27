With director Tim Story’s adaptation of the classic Hanna-Barbera cartoon Tom and Jerry now playing in select theaters and available on HBO Max, I recently got to speak with Colin Jost about making the live-action/animated hybrid movie. During the interview, Jost talked about why he wanted to be in Tom and Jerry, how a film like Who Framed Roger Rabbit will never happen again due to the way it featured characters from both WB and Disney, the status of his wedding comedy with Pete Davidson called Worst Man, what it’s like saying the jokes Michael Che writes for him on SNL without knowing what they are, and more.

If you haven’t seen the trailers, Tom and Jerry are now in New York City and their long-time rivalry is reignited when Jerry secretly movies into one of New York City’s most luxurious hotels on the eve of a huge wedding between a very famous couple (Colin Jost and Pallavi Sharda). In an attempt to get rid of the hotel’s mouse problem, the manager (Rob Delaney) asks his event manager (Michael Peña) and his newest employee (Chloë Grace Moretz) to find a way to deal with the situation which includes hiring Tom. Of course, the ensuing cat and mouse battle threatens to destroy the wedding, everyone’s careers, and possibly the hotel itself. Ken Jeong plays the hotel Chef.

Colin Jost:

Why did he want to be part of Tom and Jerry?

Why something like Who Framed Roger Rabbit will never happen again because Warenr Bros. and Disney were willing to work together and share their characters.

What’s the status of his movie with Pete Davidson called Worst Man?

Is he really seeing the jokes Michael Che writes for him for the first time when he says them on air and why it’s terrifying.

