The Big Picture Colin Jost will host Pop Culture Jeopardy, a new twist on the classic game show.

Jost's experience on SNL with game show sketches, including Jeopardy parodies, has prepared him well for his new hosting gig.

Other spinoffs of Jeopardy include Jep!, Rock & Roll Jeopardy!, and Sports Jeopardy, with the show exploring bold new territory under new leadership.

Answer: This Weekend Update anchor is the new host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! Question: Who is Colin Jost? The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the Saturday Night Live veteran will host the new Jeopardy! spinoff for Amazon Prime Video.

In a statement, Jost, who has manned the Weekend Update desk at SNL since 2014, and written for the show since 2005, said "What is: I’m excited". The show will be a twist on the classic series, which features three individual contestants competing against each other; Pop Culture Jeopardy!, instead, will feature teams of three being challenged on a wide array of questions on music, movies, TV, and sports - so don't worry about cramming opera, state capitals, and potent potables. Says Amazon's Lauren Anderson, "We’re thrilled to welcome the multi-talented Colin Jost as the host of Pop Culture Jeopardy! Colin’s wry affability and pop culture fluency make him uniquely qualified as the perfect host for this new iteration of the beloved franchise." Jost can currently be seen covering surfing for the 2024 Paris Olympics, and has a cameo in real-life wife Scarlett Johansson's Space Ace rom-com Fly Me to the Moon. Pop Culture Jeopardy will begin production next month.

What Other Spinoffs of Jeopardy Are There?

There have been a number of spinoffs of Jeopardy! in the past, including the kid-aimed Jep!, VH1's Rock & Roll Jeopardy!, and Crackle's Sports Jeopardy! However, with the arrival of new executive producer Michael Davies, after the departure of predecessor Mike Richards amid a hosting controversy, the show has explored bold new territory. It spun off Celebrity Jeopardy into a prime-time series on ABC, producing winners Ike Barinholtz and Lisa Ann Walter over its first two seasons. It has also launched a prime-time series of Jeopardy Masters competitions, bringing in the biggest winners from the show's history and challenging them in a grueling round-robin tournament for a $500,000 USD purse.

Jost's Saturday Night Live home base has prepared him well for the hosting gig, as game show sketches - and especially Jeopardy! parodies - have been a staple of the comedy institution for decades. Most famous are Celebrity Jeopardy, in which an exasperated Alex Trebek (Will Ferrell) has to contend with an array of imbecilic celebrity contestants, including Sean Connery (Darrell Hammond) and Burt Reynolds (Norm MacDonald); and Black Jeopardy!, which typically pits a pair of Black contestants against a clueless white person - or, occasionally, a clueless Wakandan king.

Production on Pop Culture Jeopardy! begins next month; no release date has yet been set. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.