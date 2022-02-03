Deadline reported that Spike Lee has been chosen to direct the upcoming Colin Kaepernick docuseries for ESPN. Lee has been a longtime supporter of Kaepernick, which led him to choose this project.

In 2016, Kaepernick took a knee during the national anthem to spread awareness about police brutality and social injustice, which resulted in him being shunned by the NFL. He and his former teammate Eric Reid filed a lawsuit against the NFL, citing that team owners had colluded to keep them unsigned for their protests. As of 2021, Kaepernick remains unsigned.

Kaepernick’s story was already featured in the Netflix miniseries Colin in Black & White last year with Kaepernick, Ava DuVernay, and Paul Garnes as executive producers. Lee’s project, however, will be the first unscripted look at the ex-San Francisco 49er’s life and will be from Kaepernick’s point of view.

Image via Roadside Attractions

RELATED: Spike Lee's 'NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½' Documentary Trailer Captures the Heart of a City

Kaepernick made an official statement about the docuseries back in 2020 when he signed an overall first-look deal with The Walt Disney Company through Ra Vision Media to do the project for the Disney-owned sports channel. Kaepernick commented on his excitement for the project as well as other potential projects that were in development with Disney:

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing.”

This will not be the first time Lee has focused on social justice or social justice advocates, as Lee’s credits include directing the musical comedy-drama film Chi-Raq which is a retelling of the ancient political satire play Lysistrata, which was reworked to comment on gang violence in Chicago. Lee has also directed the biopic Malcolm X, telling the story of the famous civil rights leader.

Recently, Lee has directed the documentary David Byrne's American Utopia, telling the story of the former Talking Heads frontman and his 2019 Broadway show. He has also directed the miniseries NYC Epicenters 9/11-2021½, which looks at life in the city of New York twenty years after the 9/11 attack.

While no official title or release date was announced, fans of Lee’s work can most likely expect his usual balance of great storytelling and social commentary in this new docuseries.

'The Northman': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far "I will avenge you, father. I will save you, mother. I will kill you, Fjölnir."

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email