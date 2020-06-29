Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay Team for Netflix Series on Kaepernick’s High School Years

I think it’s fair to say that Colin Kaepernick has made more history through his activism than as a football player. He was certainly a solid QB, and deserved a job more than some of the guys that teams chose to contract instead of him, but his legacy is now cemented as someone who was willing to risk his lucrative career to protest police brutality through the simple act of taking a knee during the National Anthem.

Netflix will now take a look at Kaepernick’s formative years with Colin in Black & White, a six-part scripted series the former NFL star will develop with Ava DuVernay. “With his act of protest, Colin Kaepernick ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-reaching consequences for football, culture and for him, personally,” said DuVernay in a press release. “Colin’s story has much to say about identity, sports and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to tell this story with the team at Netflix.”

“Too often we see race and Black stories portrayed through a white lens,” said Kaepernick. “We seek to give new perspective to the differing realities that Black people face. We explore the racial conflicts I faced as an adopted Black man in a white community, during my high school years. It’s an honor to bring these stories to life in collaboration with Ava for the world to see.”

I’m curious to see how this series development. The involvement of DuVernay and writer/EP Michael Starrbury (When They See Us) gives me a lot of hope for how this develops. I think in other hands, it could devolve into a hagiography for Kaepernick, but I hope the creators will be able to play into his humanity while show his exceptionalism is in willing to sacrifice for racial justice.