After announcing in 2020 that Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay was teaming up with former NFL superstar and activist Colin Kaepernick for a project, Netflix has now revealed the release date and new first-look images for the limited series Colin in Black & White. The series will consist of six 30-minute episodes, and is set to premiere on October 29.

The story will cover the young years of Kaepernick, under the motto “you don’t know Kaepernick until you know Colin." His younger version will be played by Jaden Michael, who was previously in Wonderstruck and Netflix’s The Get Down. Kaepernick himself is featured in the story as the present-day narrator of his own story.

Kaepernick gained international prominence after refusing to stand during the national anthem playing throughout the 2016 football season, as a form of protest against racial discrimination and police brutality. Kaepernick wasn’t able to sign with any professional team since then. For activists who support him, this only underscores the systemic oppressions that silence Black voices who decide to speak out. As co-creator and executive producer of his own story, Kaepernick stated:

"I'm excited to share this first peek into a project I co-created with the incomparable Ava DuVernay over the past couple of years. I look forward to the world meeting the incredible Jaden Michael, a young actor who plays me during my high school years, just a kid growing up in Turlock, California who wanted to play ball."

Colin in Black & White also features Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his adoptive parents. Aside from DuVernay, other directors include Angel Kristi Williams, Kenny Leon, Sheldon Candis, and Robert Townsend.

Colin in Black & White is a bold new limited series that chronicles Kaepernick’s coming of age story, tackling the obstacles of race, class and culture as the Black adopted child of a white family before reaching the highest levels of American football as an NFL quarterback and becoming a cultural icon and activist.

