‘Jurassic World’ Director Colin Trevorrow Readies ‘Atlantis’ for Universal Pictures

While production is about to resume on Jurassic World: Dominion, the third film in this new, revitalized Jurassic Park franchise, director Colin Trevorrow has set his sights on his next big project: an original tentpole Atlantis for Universal Pictures.

Described by Deadline as “a thriller about the mythical city,” Atlantis is based on a story by Trevorrow and Bridge of Spies writer Matt Chapman and will be written by Dante Harper. (Harper worked on the screenplay for Alien: Covenant.) Trevorrow’s Metronome Film Co. will produce.

According to the report, “Unlike previous incarnations of the mythical city as an underwater kingdom, Trevorrow’s Atlantis is set on a lost continent in the Indian Ocean between Africa, India and Oceania.” The city will be a multicultural utopia with advance technology, not unlike the Atlantis dreamed up by Walt Disney Animation in 2001.

The project originated in 2018, with Trevorrow and his team, led by production designer Kevin Jenkins (who worked with Trevorrow on his aborted Star Wars movie), having time to fully build the world of this Atlantis project before it was turned into a fully forms script.

Trevorrow’s Jurassic World: Dominion currently has a release date of June 11, 2021. We’ll see if it sticks to that. Hopefully Atlantis gets underway soon after.