Colin Trevorrow on How ‘Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous’ and ‘Dominion’ Are Related — And Separate

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Colin Trevorrow, the Netflix animated series Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous tells the story of Isla Nublar from the perspective of a group of six teenagers, set during the events of the Jurassic World film. Excited about the offer of a once-in-a-lifetime experience at a new adventure camp, Darius (voiced by Paul-Mikél Williams), Brooklynn (voiced by Jenna Ortega), Kenji (voiced by Ryan Potter), Yaz (voiced by Kausar Mohammad), Sammy (voiced by Raini Rodriguez) and Ben (voiced by Sean Giambrone) quickly learn what it’s like to have dinosaurs wreaking havoc around them as you fight to survive.

At the virtual junket for the new Jurassic series, Collider got the opportunity to take part in a roundtable interview with Colin Trevorrow where he talked about why they wanted to explore the kids’ point of view, setting the show against the timeline of Jurassic World, not shying away from the danger, his collaborative relationship with Steven Spielberg, being a dinosaur nerd, how things are going on Jurassic World: Dominion, and why he’s so happy about the fan reaction for the series.

What was the inspiration to go deeper into the Jurassic World franchise from the kids’ point of view?

COLIN TREVORROW: That was the inspiration, to go from the kids’ point of view. I’m a custodian of this. I didn’t create Jurassic Park and I feel very fortunate to be able to attend to this garden for a minute. I’ve been very careful to make sure we don’t wear out our welcome or push this too far because it’s just so special to so many people. And so, for us to finally do something like this, we really needed an idea that would honor the legacy of Steven [Spielberg] and Michael Crichton and what Jurassic Park means to so many millions of people. It felt very clear, the minute the idea came to the table, that seeing all of this through the eyes of a child and the fears and the anxieties, and all of those things that we connect with childhood, and to be able to take that route into the experience just felt like the right thing.

Did the decision to set the show against the timeline of Jurassic World pose any creative challenges?

TREVORROW: I got to spend a lot of time in the writers’ room, which I really enjoyed, and to me, it felt like a bit of an advantage that we didn’t have to do the world building the movie needs to do, to introduce all of the rules of this park and the world in general. We could focus on the characters and we could just delve deeper into their experience because of that shared knowledge. It took a lot of the burden off of a show like this so that we could really get to know these kids.

In dealing with the continuity of the larger world, was there ever anything that you wanted to do but couldn’t because even though it was really cool, it just would’ve broken the continuity of Jurassic World?

TREVORROW: I didn’t wanna handcuff these guys to the movie. That’s really what it was. There may have been some things based on the general set of tenets for the franchise and these things that we try to stick to, especially when it comes to the dinosaurs being real animals, and not anthropomorphized and not turned into monsters. That’s something that we talk about a lot. In general, the first thing that I said when I came in was, “This is your show. You’re not just making some kind of addendum to a movie. You’re telling an original story in the context of this movie.” They really ran with it.

There isn’t blood but there are some terrifying moments in this. What was it like to walk that line between making a show for kids but also making it accessible for adults who grew up with these films?

TREVORROW: That’s a priority that Steven and I share. If you’ve seen any of the other films that we’ve made, we definitely don’t shy away from children in danger, people in danger, unearned deaths, or any of those things. We really recognize that these were real creatures that were horribly dangerous and they were animals but they were also alive and they’re deserving of respect. We try to weave all of those ideas into one narrative but there really wasn’t ever a question, for either of us or for the rest of the writers, that we wanted to continue on with the tone of the films. It really needed to feel like it exists in that same world. I don’t think animation is a medium that is any less valuable or important in the context of the story we’re telling. It just really is another part of the story we’re telling. I have an anecdote on this subject. I remember pitching Steven the short that we did, Battle at Big Rock, and just describing, “And then, the baby is hanging like a spit roast chicken and the dinosaurs come.” I could see in his eyes that we get each other on this issue.

How much do you lean on Steven Spielberg for advice or as a sounding board for Camp Cretaceous?

TREVORROW: I feel like so much of my life over the past six years has been like the guys from “Laser Cats,” just walking right into Steven’s office and being like, “All right, stick with me, here’s what we’re gonna do,” and getting the stare. But with this, he really was on board from day one. I don’t know if we would do it without his approval because then what are we doing?

The Jurassic World films are scary but there’s also a sense of awe to these stories, and Darius really encapsulates that in Camp Cretaceous. How much of your own natural enthusiasm for this franchise bled into that character?

TREVORROW: A lot of everyone’s enthusiasm bled into that character, and really all of them. I don’t think we have anyone on the writing staff who isn’t a dinosaur nerd, on some level, and I include myself. Darius grew up in Oakland, as well. A kid from Oakland who loves dinosaurs is not that far off for me. That level of awe and wonder is something that we can’t lose, even as we head into a world where people are somewhat used to having dinosaurs existing. It’s something that we talked about a lot. No matter what, when you see a dinosaur, your heart stops. It’s become almost a metaphor for my own relationship with it. I see dinosaurs every day now. This is my life, and yet, I can never allow myself to not feel that sense of awe or wonder. It still hasn’t happened. I hope it doesn’t.

Is there anything from Camp Cretaceous that might influence Jurassic World: Dominion?

TREVORROW: We were able to learn our world so much better, simultaneously, because all of these writers were intimately familiar with everything that we’re doing in Dominion. I didn’t keep any secrets, at all. That’s just not how I am. I certainly tell our actors what we’re doing. If they had been in a vacuum like that, it would’ve been impossible for us to build something that really felt like it was part of the same story. We have built a real foundation here where, if the audience chooses to let us go forward, we really can weave this quilt together in a way that is really new and really exciting and pretty unexpected. All we need is permission from the audience to do so.

What can you tell us about Dominion? Is there anything that you’ve shot recently that really just blew your mind?

TREVORROW: Every day. This is the movie that I’ve been waiting to make from the beginning. It’s the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a larger story and part of the design. I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern and Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum’s characters in this movie. It is very much an ensemble and that element and the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we’ve really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now is very exciting. I’m having the time of my life.

What has it been like to see the fan response for the show, especially given the circumstances in which it’s released, where there really are no blockbuster movies to go see right now and this is resonating with audiences in an unprecedented way?

TREVORROW: I said, “I’m not reading reviews. I’m not gonna read any reactions. I’m just gonna go dark on this one. I hope it goes great because we worked so hard and we care about it.” This is the one that finally has been going really well, and that’s great. It makes me so happy. Honestly, I’m just happy for everyone who was there on the ground, every day, making the show – all the writers, all the creators, and all the animators. To say something positive about the internet, they’re all able to go see all of those reactions too and they can feel a sense of shared ownership for it. That’s one of the best things about being able to create stuff like this.

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is available to stream on Netflix.

