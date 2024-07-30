The Big Picture Collateral's 20th anniversary Limited-Edition SteelBook release celebrates Mann's bold digital filmmaking and gripping narrative.

Cruise's chilling portrayal as Vincent and Foxx's nuanced performance as Max add layers to this intense thriller.

Immersive sound design and bonus features in the SteelBook offer fans a deeper dive into the making of Collateral.

It's hard to believe that two decades have passed since Michael Mann's stylish noir thriller Collateral hit theaters, but here we are, gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary of this modern classic. Paramount Home Entertainment is marking the occasion with a Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray SteelBook, set to release on August 6, 2024. Collateral stands out not only for its gripping narrative and exceptional performances but also for its pioneering use of digital filmmaking. Mann, always a forward-thinker, opted to shoot much of the film digitally—a bold choice at the time. This decision paid off, giving the film a unique aesthetic that captured the neon-lit, nocturnal landscape of Los Angeles with unprecedented clarity and vibrancy. The digital medium allowed for an intimate, almost hyper-realistic portrayal of the city's underbelly, making the audience feel as if they were part of the action.

At the heart of Collateral is the intense dynamic between Tom Cruise's Vincent and Jamie Foxx's Max. Cruise, typically known for his heroic roles, delivered a chillingly cold performance as Vincent, a contract killer who is both charming and utterly ruthless. His portrayal of a villain with a philosophical streak added a new dimension to his acting repertoire and remains one of his most compelling performances. On the other hand, Foxx brought an everyman relatability to the role of Max, a cab driver with unfulfilled dreams, whose life takes a terrifying turn over the course of one night. Foxx's nuanced performance earned him an Academy Award nomination, solidifying his place as one of the most versatile actors of his generation.

Another standout element of Collateral is its use of sound, particularly the gunshots that punctuate the narrative. Mann and his sound team created a sonic experience that was startlingly realistic. The gunshots in the film are loud, jarring, and unmistakably real, adding to the movie's tension and authenticity. This attention to detail extends to the entire sound design, immersing viewers in the high-stakes world of Vincent and Max.

What's Included in the 'Collateral' SteelBook?

Image via DreamWorks Pictures

The new SteelBook edition comes packed with a digital copy of the film, ensuring you can take the movie wherever you go. Among the bonus features, fans can indulge in a commentary track by Mann himself, providing a fascinating glimpse into the mind of the visionary director. The included featurettes, such as "City of Night: The Making of Collateral" and "Special Delivery," offer behind-the-scenes insights that enrich the viewing experience. Additionally, the set includes a deleted scene with commentary, a look at "Shooting on Location: Annie’s Office," and a rare peek at Cruise and Foxx rehearsing their unforgettable roles. For those interested in the technical aspects, the "Visual FX: MTA Train" featurette explores the movie's groundbreaking use of digital effects.

So, mark your calendars for August 6, 2024, and prepare to immerse yourself in the world of Collateral once more. Stay tuned to Collider for more.