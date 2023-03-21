Movie stars are built on reliability. Part of the point of famous actors in any era, at least for studio executives, is having a face on a poster that lots of people trust. “There must be a reason why this famous actor I like is in this movie,” prospective moviegoers think upon seeing the faces of Jennifer Lawrence, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, or anyone else in marketing materials for new movies. Not every movie these actors appear in is a bona fide classic (even vintage stars like Jimmy Stewart and Cary Grant had their duds), but the biggest and brightest movie stars instill a sense of hope whenever people see they’re in a new movie. The classics these performers have appeared in have produced such good memories that we always hope, against all odds, that every new movie they show up in will be something special.

Of course, that’s not how reality operates. Movie stars show up in bad movies, some quite often (is poor Anne Hathaway doomed to star primarily in duds in her post-2015 filmography?). Sometimes, you can even get a collection of incredible actors to show up in a single all-time terrible film. On paper, that sounds like a project that shouldn’t exist. Throw enough people we usually rely on for great cinema into one feature, surely it’ll be something special. Alas, even the most beloved performers are fallible humans and even cramming so many of them into one motion picture can’t salvage a dud like Collateral Beauty.

What Is 'Collateral Beauty' About?

To recount the plot of Collateral Beauty for those unaware of any details of this 2016 flop is to ensure that you’ll sound like somebody who has lost their marbles for a few minutes. In a nutshell, this movie concerns Howard Inlet (Will Smith), an advertising executive who has become depressed after the death of his daughter. Unsurprisingly, he's a withdrawn man and has even ignored his duties at the company he runs. His friends and co-workers at this company, including Claire Wilson (Kate Winslet), Simon Scott (Michael Peña), and Whit Yardsham (Edward Norton), are now worried that Inlet's depression will cost them their jobs and financial security.

This is where the first bizarre element of Collateral Beauty comes into play. Though Howard Inlet is a prominent character in this feature, he's often relegated to a supporting player in a story seemingly about him. Instead, this is a project about monetary gain and capitalistic concerns voiced through people who stand to lose cash because of Inlet's sadness. The next bizarre element comes out of a convoluted plan Wilson, Yardsham, and cohorts conjure up to get Inlet fired from the company. They’re going to hire a trio of actors to interact with Inlet and pretend to be the physical personification of the very concepts of Love, Time, and Death (the performers taking on these concepts are played by Keira Knightley, Jacob Latimore, and Helen Mirren, respectively). So, at the time the film came out, you had two Oscar winners (Mirren and Winslet), and multiple Oscar nominees (Smith, Norton, and Knightley.

The hope is to capture Inlet talking on video to these actors, then digitally erase the performers from the footage, and present it as evidence of Inlet being “mentally unstable.” This has to be one of the worst plans ever staged for personal gain even in the fantastical realm of movies. However, this idiotic scheme is executed in Allan Loeb's screenplay with total sincerity as Collateral Beauty continues to have the atmosphere of an inspirational TV movie despite such a bizarre and ill-conceived plot. It’s all so moronic yet utterly lifeless in execution that, if you’re ever trapped watching this boondoggle, you’ll inevitably find your mind wandering to questions like “how did all these beloved actors end up in this?”

It Makes Sense for Will Smith to Make 'Collateral Beauty'

Among the many performers who show up in Collateral Beauty, the one whose presence feels the most easily explainable is actually its leading man. Will Smith’s traditional career trajectory has fixated heavily on action blockbusters, but he’s often punctuated those projects with inspirational dramas aimed at broad audiences. When Smith isn’t firing ray guns at aliens or navigating the apocalypse, he isn’t showing up in obscure dramas. Instead, he’s doing major studio films that often put Smith’s characters through incredible struggles and impart simple life lessons to mainstream moviegoers. Smith is always angling to give moviegoers what they want, he just sometimes opts to accomplish that goal without any explosions.

Collateral Beauty fits right into the mold of Smith’s previous mainstream melodramas like The Pursuit of Happyness and Seven Pounds. He slipped into a bathtub with a jellyfish in the latter movie, why wouldn’t he find Collateral Beauty to be right up his alley? Meanwhile, both the presence of magical realism and having Smith around in a supporting role ensures that Collateral Beauty echoes the actor’s 2000 bomb The Legend of Bagger Vance. Collateral Beauty isn’t a good movie, but it is right in line with Smith’s earlier works. The production also came at a moment when Smith was trying to develop a good long-term relationship with Warner Bros. (which financed and distributed his then-recent star vehicles Focus and Suicide Squad), which lent an extra sense of importance to signing on to Collateral Beauty. No matter how you look at it, Smith headlining this motion picture made total sense.

Once you get Will Smith in a movie, other people are bound to follow. In the mid-2010s, Smith only had one notable 21st-century box office bomb to his name (After Earth) with other box office disappointments (Concussion, Seven Pounds) vanishing from the memory of the general public almost as soon as they hit theaters. Who wouldn’t want to join the supporting cast of a Will Smith star vehicle? After all, his projects have featured supporting turns from folks like Kevin James, Jaden Smith, and Vincent D’Onofrio, among many others, that would go on to be major stars in theatrical movies. Showing up in the likes of I, Robot and Hancock worked out well for countless actors in the past. Surely it would work out well here.

How Did 'Collateral Beauty' Round Out Such a Talented Cast?

It isn’t just Smith that undoubtedly helped lure big talent to Collateral Beauty. The presence of director David Frankel cannot be erased either. Though not a household name auteur, Frankel hit the A-list in 2006 thanks to his filmmaking on The Devil Wears Prada before scoring another box office smash with Marley & Me in 2008. Frankel was a reliable producer of crowd pleaser box office hits. Combining that with Smith’s separate track record of producing lucrative movies and Frankel’s presence seemed like a cherry on top of an already enticing project.

But then again, sometimes the simplest reasons for why actors join projects is also the actual reason why they sign up for cursed motion pictures. Maybe this collection of actors well and truly believed in what Collateral Beauty was selling. Perhaps they perceived this movie and its morals as something “important” that would be essential for other people to hear about. They don’t show up weekly, but goodness knows there are tons of movies with misguided attitudes about weighty concepts like life, death, and our reasons for existing, yet they get made anyway, often with lots of impressive talent in tow. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, as they say, and in this case, Collateral Beauty may have seemed on the page like a surefire tearjerker winner to its star-studded cast.

What Can We Take Away From 'Collateral Beauty'?

It’s deniably amusing that so many big-name actors came together for what ended up being such a misguided slog like Collateral Beauty. It’s especially interesting that it managed to score performers who don’t necessarily show up in new theatrical features every month, like Keira Knightley or Edward Norton. Still, the feature is, in all their careers, a peculiar footnote at worst. Nobody is going to be thinking about Collateral Beauty first and foremost when looking over the career of a legendary figure like Helen Mirren. Even younger actors in this cast like Jacob Latimore have gone on to appear in much more interesting works like Sleight.

In other words, showing up in Collateral Beauty didn’t necessarily mortally wound the careers of all these high-profile actors. However, the presence of Helen Mirren and Kiera Knightley in a feature this bad does serve as a reminder of how movie stars are humans too. Just because they’re someone whose face you instantly recognize doesn’t mean they’re incapable of showing up in terrible movies. Even something as innately ill-conceived as Collateral Beauty has the power to lure in a cast that sounds like it could’ve belonged to a great Wes Anderson movie.