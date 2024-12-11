While Tom Cruise’s overall production may have slowed down with age, the three-time Oscar-nominee has still released some hits recently, such as Top Gun: Maverick, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout and Dead Reckoning. 20 years ago, Cruise starred alongside Jamie Foxx in Collateral, the crime thriller that’s currently streaming on Netflix along with several other Cruise movies. However, Netflix has officially announced that Collateral will leave the platform on December 31, leaving fans of the film no way to celebrate the new year with one of their favorite classics if they don’t have Paramount+, the only other platform where it’s currently streaming. Mark Ruffalo and Javier Bardem also star alongside Jada Pinkett Smith and Peter Berg in the film, which earned strong scores of 86% from critics and 84% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Stuart Beattie wrote the script for Collateral, with Michael Mann directing. Collateral is still among Mann’s most famous works to this day, along with Heat, the 1995 classic heist movie starring Robert De Niro and Al Pacino. Mann also worked with Russell Crowe and Pacino on The Insider, the 1999 conspiracy thriller, which was two years before he directed Ali, the 2001 sports biopic detailing the life of famous boxer Muhammad Ali starring Will Smith. Mann’s most recent directorial outing came on Ferrari, the motorsports biopic following the life of Enzo Ferrari, who is portrayed by Adam Driver. Mann also worked on Black Hat, the 2015 cyber-thriller starring Chris Hemsworth and Viola Davis, and he recently confirmed that his next movie will be Heat 2, which he’s aiming to begin production on soon.

What Does Tom Cruise Have in the Works?

Now 20 years removed from playing Vincent in Collateral, Tom Cruise still has a plethora of projects in the works, and he’ll next be seen reprising his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, which is slated for release on May 23, 2025, and will conclude the Mission: Impossible series. Cruise is also attached to star in another project with Doug Liman that’s described as a supernatural underwater thriller, and he’ll also reprise his role as Captain Pete Mitchell in Top Gun 3, which Miles Teller recently confirmed to Collider is still in the works.

Collateral stars Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, who was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in the film. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Collateral before it leaves Netflix on December 31.

