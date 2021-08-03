Vertical Entertainment has released the debut trailer for Collection, a new thriller that revolves around the intense high-stakes world of debt collection starring Alex Pettyfer (Magic Mike) and Mike Vogel (Sex/Life). Collider has your exclusive look at the trailer and poster for the film that will hit theaters on September 17.

Collection follows Pettyfer as a man immersed in his job as a debt collector, which is purported in the trailer to be a billion-dollar industry. Meanwhile, alongside Vogel, the two men work in the field to manipulate the less fortunate into agreeing to pay him off in exchange for not reporting their debt to the proper authorities, which they refer to "alternative methods of recovery." But when Pettyfer's new girlfriend comes into the crosshairs of the collection firm, the two friends might end up on opposite sides of a fight they never expected to get involved in. Between intense high-speed car chases and equally intense emotional fights, Collection looks like a thriller you don't want to miss out on.

Collider is directed by actress Marianna Palka (GLOW) and written by Todd M. Friedman. In addition to Pettyfer and Vogel, the film also stars Breeda Wool (Mr. Mercedes) and Jacques Colimon (The Society). Warner Davis and Todd Freidman serve as producers on the project.

Vertical Entertainment will release Collection in theaters on September 17. Watch the Collider exclusive trailer below:

Here's the official synopsis for Collection:

In the world of high-stakes debt collection, every decision has a price. A grieving father (Alex Pettyfer) grapples with his choices in the unforgiving, manipulative world of collectors and mobs when his new girlfriend turns out to be his firm’s next mark. He must decide what is more valuable: true love and happiness, or his biggest hit yet.

