Despite having only properly appeared significantly in one MCU film so far, The Collector (Benicio Del Toro) has made a lasting impression on audiences for his unique look and personality in the MCU, however, audiences have already been introduced to a close relative with many similarities — his brother, The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum).

Taneleer Tivan, otherwise referred to as the Collector had a brief cameo appearance in the mid-credits scene of Thor: The Dark World before appearing in Guardians of the Galaxy where he hoped to acquire the Power Stone, but was thwarted in his plan by his desperate servant Carina, who hoped to kill him with the power of the stone. His most recent 'appearance' in the MCU was not in fact Tivan at all. In Avengers: Infinity War, as Thanos seeks to gather the Infinity Stones for his own nefarious desires, the Guardians return to Knowhere to ensure the Reality Stone, which the Collector had acquired previously did not fall into Thanos' hands. The team witnesses an encounter between Thanos and Tivan before the reality of the events is uncovered. Thanos reveals he already possesses the stone, and Tivan is nowhere to be seen.

However, despite the reality of this encounter between the Mad Titan, Thanos and the Collector, there is a brief line that is easily overlooked but alludes to a significant fact about the Collector and a preexisting relationship with Thanos. Thanos reprimands Tivan for his selfish nature and greed by stating that "Everyone in the Galaxy knows [he'd] sell [his] brother if [he] thought it would add even the slightest trinket to [his] pathetic collection." While this may seem like some throwaway dialogue that plays out in the background of the scene, it introduces an important character in the comics that has deeper connections to the Collector, Thanos, the Eternals, and even Peter Quill himself — the Grandmaster.

The Collector and The Grandmaster Are Brothers

That character is none other than the Grandmaster, also known as En Dwi Gast who makes his debut appearance in Thor: Ragnarok. Keen viewers will have recognized similarities between the Grandmaster and the Collector as both appear to have largely human features with a neon blue strip extending from their bottom lip and down their chins. In the comics Taneleer Tivan and En Dwi Gast are brothers, they are both Elders of the Universe, some of the oldest living beings in the universe, and the last of their respective races. In comics, they are typically noted as being approximately 5.5 billion years old and early creations of the celestials who have grown to acquire near immortality and varying cosmic powers. However, the MCU appears to make their relationship more natural as both share similar features, but their comic book counterparts are brothers likely due to their shared status as Elders of the Universe. The Grandmaster in the comics is depicted with blue skin, a sleight build, whereas The Collector has a broader frame with white skin.

Who Are the Elders of the Universe?

The Elders of the Universe are each the last living member of their species, with most having evolved shortly after the Big Bang. These species were some of the earliest creations of the Celestials, the architects of the multiverse in the comics, and the primary antagonists of Phase 4's Eternals. This status as early contributors to the Marvel Universe also means that the Collector and the Grandmaster are connected to many other elements of the Prime Universe which could be expanded on in the future of the MCU. For example, another Elder of the Universe from the comics has already appeared prominently in the MCU, Ego, Star-Lord's father is also a regular member of the Elders of the Universe, despite not fitting the definition, as he is not the last of his kind, nor was he part of an original species at the beginning of the universe, but he is included frequently in comics as a brother to the Collector and Grandmaster. Ego in the films reveals himself to be a unique Celestial rather than an Elder, so it is unlikely this link exists in the MCU, but Ego's origins do remain shrouded in mystery and thus far, he is the only living planet to appear in the MCU.

The link between these Elders and the Celestials also remains unexplored in Marvel films. Celestials have been shown to have created worlds, spark life across many planets, and created the race of Eternals and Deviants. The Collector and his brother, the Grandmaster may well be early creations of the Celestials who sought to find purpose in their uniquely long lives. The Collector turned his attention to gathering mementos and trophies throughout all of history and across the vast universe. This collection is glimpsed during his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy and appears to occupy a considerable part of Knowhere (which is actually the severed head of another Celestial). The Grandmaster, on the other hand, decided to go off in search of adventure before becoming one of the first lost things on Sakaar. While there, his talent for manipulation, passion for seeing warriors fight and his power saw him become an all-powerful ruler over Sakaar, establishing the Contest of Champions and forcing heroes to battle it out for his own entertainment.

Is There a Future in the MCU For The Collector & The Grandmaster?

With the Eternals appearing in the MCU and their clear connections to the Celestials, Hulk's son appearing in the finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law having been born and raised on Sakaar, and the sale of Knowhere from the Collector to the Guardians, the story of these brothers has been left wide open with plenty of opportunities for the Collector and the Grandmaster to return in the future of the MCU. The comics often present them engaging in an ongoing competition as they pit the multiverse's greatest heroes and villains against each other in a monumental game to prove who has a greater collection and control over lesser beings.

Neither has presented such extraordinary power in the MCU at this stage with Tivan apparently fleeing before Thanos arrived and En Dwi Gast also making a quick escape as the people of Sakaar rose up against him, but it is possible that neither has revealed their true powers and they are playing a longer game which could be resolved following the Multiverse Saga. For now though, simply knowing that these characters exist and have a deeper family connection somewhere in the MCU is a wonderful reflection of the careful planning and consideration that Marvel continues to have for its growing universe.