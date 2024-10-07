Another Colleen Hoover adaptation is preparing to sweep viewers off their feet on the most romantic day of the year. Coming hot off of the runaway success of the Blake Lively-led film based on the author's novel It Ends With Us, Universal is getting in on the action by bringing her 2022 bestseller Reminders of Him to theaters on February 13, 2026, aka Valentine's Day. No director or stars are currently attached, though Hoover will co-write the screenplay with Lauren Levine and the pair will produce through their Heartbones Entertainment banner.

Reminders of Him is another globally successful novel by Hoover with over 6.5 million copies sold and translations into 45 languages. The adaptation is described as "a transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness, and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart," following closely to the details of the novel. In the emotional original story, readers follow Kenna Rowan, an ex-convict returning to her hometown after serving five years in prison for a devastating mistake. She's shunned by just about everyone in town, save for the local barkeeper, Ledger Ward, who becomes integral to getting her life back on track. More than anything, all she wants is to reunite with her young daughter and try to redeem herself, even as the townsfolk do everything to keep the two apart. The pressure is on both Kenna and Ledger as their blossoming connection threatens both of their reputations.

Hoover has a strong creative partner for the film with Levine, who produced 2007's Bridge to Terabithia. In a statement shared this morning, the New York Times bestselling author also shared her thanks to Universal while commenting on how viewers have been able to relate to the message of Reminders of Him over the years. “I am thrilled to be working with Universal to bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life,” she said. "I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life. I am excited as Reminders of Him holds a special place in my heart too. I feel confident Universal is the right partner to do this story justice."

There Are Even More Colleen Hoover Adaptations Coming Besides 'Reminders of Him'

Image via Sony Pictures

Universal was far from the only company seeing dollar signs when It Ends With Us made a staggering $344.6 million worldwide. Amazon MGM Studios snapped up Hoover's 2018 thriller Verity. A far cry from her more romantic work, the novel follows a woman given the opportunity of a lifetime to help a famous author finish her series of novels, only to discover the darkest secrets of the creator she admired. Even closer to the screen, however, is her 2019 novel Regretting You, which is set to star M3GAN's Allison Williams alongside Dave Franco and Mckenna Grace. With a catalog full of beloved novels to pull from, Reminders of Him and Hoover's other upcoming movies may only be the beginning.

Regretting Him hits theaters on Valentine's Day 2026. Stay tuned here at Collider for more updates on the many adaptations of Hoover's novels in the works. In the meantime, It Ends with Us is available to rent on Prime Video.

7 10 It Ends With Us Lily believes she's found true love with Ryle, but when a painful incident triggers past trauma, she must decide if love alone can carry her marriage through. However, things are complicated when her first love returns to her life. Release Date August 9, 2024 Director Justin Baldoni Cast Blake Lively , Justin Baldoni , Brandon Sklenar , Jenny Slate Hasan Minhaj , Amy Morton , Kevin McKidd , Isabela Ferrer , Alex Neustaedter , Robert Clohessy , Robyn Lively , Megan Robinson , Robin S. Walker , Emily Baldoni , Adam Mondschein , Caroline Siegrist , Steve Monroe , Daphne Zelle Runtime 130 Minutes Main Genre Romance Writers Christy Hall , Colleen Hoover Studio(s) Columbia Pictures , Wayfarer Studios , Saks Picture Company Distributor(s) Sony Pictures Releasing Expand

Watch on Prime Video