Colleen Hoover must be a pretty busy woman because the phenomenon that is the world of her writing is continuing to expand. Following the massive success of It Ends With Us, Universal is moving forward with another Hoover adaptation—this time, Reminders of Him. Now, Maika Monroe has been cast in the lead role, with Vanessa Caswill set to direct the film. Hoover has written the screenplay herself alongside Lauren Levine, which makes this the most direct adaptation of her work to date. First published in 2022, Reminders of Him has sold over 6 million copies in the U.S. alone, which isn't too bad either.

The film follows a woman who, after serving time in prison, tries to reunite with her young daughter, except, wouldn't you know it, things keep getting in the way of them both. Following last year's It Ends With Us, which starred Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni, and which went down with zero issues or controversy whatsoever, Universal also put another Hoover novel into development in the form of Regretting You, which will star Scott Eastwood. The official synopsis for the story can be found below:

After serving five years in prison for a tragic mistake, Kenna Rowan returns to the town where it all went wrong, hoping to reunite with her four-year-old daughter. But the bridges Kenna burned are proving impossible to rebuild. Everyone in her daughter’s life is determined to shut Kenna out, no matter how hard she works to prove herself. The only person who hasn’t closed the door on her completely is Ledger Ward, a local bar owner and one of the few remaining links to Kenna’s daughter. The two form a connection despite the pressure surrounding them, but as their romance grows, so does the risk.

What Has Maika Monroe Been Up To Lately?

Last year, Monroe starred in the horror thriller Longlegs alongside a delectably evil Nicolas Cage. The film received positive reviews and grossed $126 million worldwide, becoming Neon's highest-grossing film domestically and the highest-grossing independent film of the year. Later this year will see the release of 100 Nights of Hero, a period fantasy film in which Monroe will star alongside Nicholas Galitzine, Emma Corrin, Charli XCX, Richard E. Grant, and Felicity Jones. Monroe is also set to star in a remake of the 1992 film The Hands That Rocks The Cradle alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead.

