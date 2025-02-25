It's been less than two weeks since The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power was renewed for Season 3, and now one of the show's biggest stars has officially found his next project. A new report from Deadline revealed that Ismael Cruz Cordóva, best known for portraying Arondir in the first two seasons of Prime Video's Rings of Power series, has been set for a role in Verity, the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name. Cordóva isn't the only one to join the cast; he's also flanked by Brady Wagner (Merrily We Roll Along), Irina Dvorovenko (The Blacklist), K.K. Moggie (Gotham Knights), and Michael Abbott Jr. (The Drama). The script for Verity comes from Nick Antosca and Hilary Seitz, and Michael Showalter has been tapped to direct.

Cordova and co. join several other major stars in the cast of Verity, including Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett. Hathaway is fresh off The Idea of You, the age gap romantic comedy which she stars in alongside Nicholas Galitzine, and she will also reunite with her Interstellar director Christopher Nolan for The Odyssey. Johnson most recently appeared in the critically maligned Madame Web movie set in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, and she will also star alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in Materialists, the upcoming rom-com from Celine Song. As for Hartnett, he’s on a bit of a comeback streak that started with his work in Oppenheimer, and he parlayed that into a role in Trap, the 2024 thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that became a huge streaming hit on Max.

Colleen Hoover’s Last Movie Was a Box Office Hit