In 2004, BET decided it was time to give the world a glimpse into the life of a student attending a historically Black college or University (HBCU) in a new series called College Hill. The reality series took place on a different campus each season and followed a group of students. The official series description from iMDb says, “[College Hill] follows the lives of eight university students as they live, learn, love, laugh, and experience life as young adults together under one roof.” The series provided a unique look at HBCU culture, which is a huge piece of Black American history, and, subsequently, Black American culture.

This aspect of the series is significant. Historically Black colleges and universities arose after the end of the Civil War. The Civil War was started in the name of states' rights, as the Southern states wanted to maintain the right to continue using enslaved people to maintain their flourishing economy. It was a bloody war, but the outcome changed the course of American history. One aspect of this was the building of colleges specifically for Black people to receive an education. Access to education was prohibited for the enslaved and nearly impossible for the freed Black people. HBCUs were an opportunity for Black American citizens to get the education long denied to them. These colleges and universities also paved the way for Black Greek life through their fraternities and sororities. The first Black fraternity was actually founded on the campus of Cornell University by a group of Black male scholars called Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated, which was founded in 1906, and this led to the development of eight more fraternities and sororities. Known as the National Panhellenic Council or the Divine Nine, these fraternities and sororities became an essential part of HBCU life and have since grown to an international scale that goes beyond the college campus.

HBCU life is a reflection of Black culture, which is what makes attending one different from attending a standard state school or private university. It’s a truly unique experience; football games have an added level of pageantry and fun, with bands so good and dancers so beautiful it feels more like a party than a sporting event. It’s this, along with many other aspects of HBCU life and Black culture, that BET planned to show off on a national scale. While the idea was excellent, the intricacies of working with young people in college led to controversies that ultimately ended College Hill's original format.

‘College Hill’ Exposed Campus Controversies

It’s safe to assume that when the school administrations were approached by BET they were excited by the opportunity to show off the academic excellence of their college/university. After all, a popular reality series had the potential to boost enrollment and gain recognition on a much broader scale. Unfortunately, they did not realize that reality TV tends to focus more on messy drama than academic excellence. So, upon seeing the partying and outlandish behavior of their students, administrators and even alumni began to complain about the show.

Langston University, for example, was featured in the series second season, had episodes featuring such bad party behavior that an alumnus, who was also a judge, was outraged. According to a report, “The show also angered Langston alumna Theodore Haynes, a federal Judge from Florida and head of the east coast branch of the Langston University Alumni Association. Haynes was so offended by the show that he wrote a letter to Langston University President Ernest Holloway requesting an apology from the school's vice president of student affairs. Haynes stated in the letter that if he did not receive an apology within 10 days he would take action such as sending a tape of this program to the Board of Regents, send articles, press releases and letters to all the black media outlets across the country to protest the show and lastly, file a lawsuit against the university, board of regents and BET to request ‘monetary damages for the harm that has been caused to the reputation of Langston University.’” Reputation is a huge part of being a Black person in a predominantly non-Black country like the United States, so the show’s penchant for mess did not bode well for its future on HBCU campuses.

‘College Hill’ Ended But Came Back Stronger in ‘College Hill: Celebrity Edition’

Things took a turn for the worst during its season on a college campus at the University of the Virgin Islands (UVI). College Hill 4 at UVI was particularly scandalous thanks to its beautiful island locale. The partying seen on the show was intensified, which only intensified the backlash more. According to this report, the UVI president at the time said of the show, “There’s no denying that ‘College Hill 4,’ to some extent, speaks the truth. The drinking, the sex, the serious anger management issues. All this and more are common among today’s college students, and we at UVI believe a ‘mirror’ function is at work as our UVI students see their classmates behaving badly.” The university president also took steps to ensure what happened on their campus would not happen to others. How Black students are represented on television could have had an adverse effect on these institutions in the long run, and with schools not wanting their reputations put at risk, the series ended in 2009.

13 years after College Hill ended, the series was brought back to life, but in a more insular way. Rather than focusing on young students who are living college life, they decided to bring in reality TV stars and other celebrities without degrees. College Hill: Celebrity Edition first premiered in 2022 and features “Iconic celebrities ditching their lavish lifestyles for the HBCU experience.” The more structured format allows for the celebrities to be featured in the experience without risking the reputation of the actual university. The best part about the series is seeing reality stars like Joseline Hernandez and Tiffany “New York” Pollard attempt academic life. Thanks to the celebrity format, the series is able to thrive and is a hit with viewers who are fans of the celebrities.

College Hill: Celebrity Edition can be streamed on BET+.

